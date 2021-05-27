Microsoft Pilots Integrated Campaign with Google and Social Ads





At Microsoft Advertising Elevate last month, Microsoft teased an upcoming hub that would allow advertisers to set up multi-channel campaigns that included the ability to launch and manage paid social campaigns. The hub will also allow advertisers to manage an organic society.

Today, Microsoft Ads announced a pilot release of this feature called the Unified Campaign.

How does the unified campaign work?

When advertisers plug in the URLs of their websites, Microsoft Advertising helps them set up their campaigns by identifying advertising content associated with their targeting options.

Keyword suggestions are provided, allowing advertisers to edit keyword themes for search. Microsoft identifies social targeting based on topics and targets related to your site. Advertisers also have the opportunity to update their geotargeting and budget.

Based on the input, Microsoft will share the estimated performance metrics.

Last but not least, Microsoft automatically suggests ads, and advertisers have the opportunity to review and edit ads or create their own.

How does budgeting work?

It’s important to know that all channels are considered part of the same campaign. Therefore, the campaign has one budget, and Microsoft manages the budget for the entire channel.

Where can advertisers place their ads?

Advertisers will be able to launch campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google.

Can you wait and run Google Ads from Microsoft?

Yes, in unified campaigns, advertisers have the option to opt in to Google Search Ads. Advertisers must opt ​​in to the Microsoft Ads Search Network and Google alone cannot serve ads.

What kind of reports are available?

Advertisers can report on performance to continue making informed decisions. The breakdown of the report seems to be limited compared to typical search campaigns, similar to what advertisers using smart campaigns are accustomed to.

Advertisers can see how many people have seen, clicked, bought, or called an ad.

Action tracking also gives advertisers access to metrics such as the amount of time customers spend on your site and the number of pages they visit after clicking on your ad.

Advertisers can also view top Bing and Google keyword phrases, as well as top ad units.

How much control do advertisers have?

Microsoft states that artificial intelligence (AI) technology “manages keywords, bid management, text ad automation, and platform-wide budget management to maximize ad performance.”

Advertisers can pause keyword phrases and ads, but most of the campaigns are automated.

Organic social media management

The integrated campaign also includes organic social media management. Users can manage organic social posts on the platform. Posts can be published, saved as drafts, and scheduled on individual or multiple platforms at once. Receive messages from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn all in one place.

The report page is intended to provide a view of analytics across multiple social media platforms on a single dashboard.

Manage all your social media inboxes from one interface. Draft and schedule social media posts. Report on organic social media performance from one interface. How much does the platform cost?

Advertisers only pay for advertising and there are no fees or fees to use the platform.

How to set up a multi-channel campaign

Step 1: Plugin your website URL.

Step 2: Review business information, suggested keyword themes, suggested daily budgets, and geotargets.

Step 3: Related text ads will be created and advertisers will have the opportunity to edit them as needed. By default, text ads appear on the Microsoft Search Network (Bing, Yahoo, AOL), but advertisers can also switch between text ad creation screens to opt in to Google Ads.

Step 4: Microsoft Advertising will suggest related image ads to run on social, and advertisers will also have the opportunity to upload their own images or videos.

Step 5: Review the report and optimize accordingly.

If you are interested in joining this pilot, you can complete this short online survey to request early access.

