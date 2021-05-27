The government may fund its own HQ2 competition.





Three years ago, Amazon’s HQ2 contest showed the world how many local politicians would be happy to sell their first-born child when it meant bringing technology jobs to the community. Hundreds of cities and territories are one of the most powerful companies on the planet, hoping that one day, with the grace of Jeff Bezos, they will bid to land all their stores at their new headquarters. We have provided all kinds of grants and perks. Seattle.

Most of them didn’t have a chance. Amazon largely ignored offers from medium-sized candidates and instead chose New York City and the suburbs of Virginia outside Washington, DC. Amazon also promised to have a small office in Nashville, but the results clearly show that the tech industry is likely to continue to focus on the few cities already rich, leaving it to its own device. I will.

But what if the government adopted the HQ2 model and could actually use it to spread its technological wealth? The Biden administration may be trying to pass a major bipartisan package of science and technology funding now through Congress, thanks to the $ 250 billion US Innovation Competition Law. stage. After a brief drama on Thursday, the Senate resolved to end discussions on the bill, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act. This is an important stepping stone on the way to transit.

Among its various parts, the law approves $ 10 billion to help transform a few cities in the United States into a new technology hub where cutting-edge industries such as robotics, green energy, and artificial intelligence can thrive. doing. This money will be awarded through a national convention supervised by the Department of Commerce. The tournament brings together a group of local governments, universities, nonprofits, investors and more to market the city as America’s next great tech paradise. But instead of presenting a basket of cash to one of the wealthiest men in the world, they were bidding on some of the federal funds.

Most of this idea comes from two prominent MIT economists, Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson. In 2019, Pair published a book entitled Jump-Starting America. The book argued that the United States needs to embark on a large program of public science and technology spending to drive economic growth and maintain an innovative advantage over geopolitical competitors. China). One of its key points is that the U.S. economy is increasingly dominated by the few superstar cities that triggered high-paying technology and financial jobs, such as San Francisco, New York, Boston, Seattle, and Los Angeles. That’s it. It absorbs most of its venture capital (about 93% of VC investment goes to just 15 metros, and the Bay Area of ​​California eats up almost half). The reason economists have to do with what they call agglomerates influences the gravity-like trends of geographically clustered industries, especially where there is a large pool of professional talent they can hire. Give Amazon’s HQ2 decision was an example of the real agglomeration’s attention.

Instead of presenting a basket of cash to one of the wealthiest men in the world, the city bid on some of the federal funds.

Accumulation is not necessarily a bad thing. It helps make the industry more innovative and productive by helping the flow of knowledge between people and businesses. However, the rise of superstar cities has caused some very obvious problems. As the economy becomes more polarized between wealthy metropolitan cities and everywhere else, so does the economy, and the rich urban islands where liberal workers with college degrees vote blue. I am close to. Restricted zoning, on the other hand, has increased home and land prices in these cities, making it harder for Americans to move toward opportunities and costing them to start operations in cities. All of this can be damaging the economy as a whole. One well-known study concludes that between 1964 and 2009, poor zoning reduced growth by 36% by keeping people out of high-value cities.

As Gruber told me in an interview, economists have long said that the solution to these problems is simply to loosen the zoning method in the city and allow more people to flock to them. I have come. problem? It’s just not happening. (There are several places that have begun to ban single-family zoning, but the change is slow.) Instead, he and Johnson said the government invested in a new technology hub off the coast and competed from Amazon. I write that I should rent a page. Raise funds between cities, show that they have resources, and use them with local approval. (The Brookings Institution team also proposed a similar plan in 2019.) Gruber told me that we really need to work on creating a new place to compete with existing superstar cities. If Americans can no longer go to tech jobs, we need to move tech jobs towards them.

The proposals of Gruber and Johnsons were widespread. They proposed that the government spend $ 100 billion annually on new R & D ventures and identified 102 cities with the right combination of college graduates from the workforce, from Rochester, NY to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The presence of the university and the quality of life they can create a plausible tech hub. Their idea was taken up by Silicon Valley Democrat Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, and became a bill in 2020. This concept was eventually scaled down to bipartisan in the Endless Frontier Act, led by Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Sen. Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana folded into the wider USICA. Technology hub competition, among other things, boosts funding to the National Science Foundation, creates a new director of technology focused on applied research in key areas, and subsidizes domestic computer chip manufacturing. It’s just a part of. Send more money to the National Institute and DARPA. But if the bill is passed, the hub contest could become the most common symbol of a new national promotion to fund science. *

One of the obvious questions is what these new technology hubs really look like. Based on the bill, it’s not entirely clear. This allows cities and states to spend the money they have to deal with everything from developing the workforce to building high-tech incubators and test facilities. Another part of the law will provide a separate $ 9.5 billion to fund the university’s new Academic Innovation Center, which focuses on key technology areas. In theory, one of them could be part of a hub. Imagine a city trying to build something similar to the famous Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. The talents of private companies and universities meet to create a space for product development. But that may not be so specific.

And what is the chance of success for any of these technology hubs? Everyone guesses it. For example, federal spending has played an important role in building a local technology ecosystem. For example, NASA’s contract was important to Silicon Valley’s early semiconductor industry in the 1960s. However, most of the most important technology centers in the Americas have grown somewhat organically. Only the Research Triangle Park, founded in 1959, was truly pre-planned. On the other hand, in the history of regional development, there are many examples of science parks and high-tech incubators that have never actually responded to their ambitions.

Gruber told me on his side that he was hoping that some tech hubs would simply go wrong. Failure does not mean that the Big Lebowski and dustballs blow through the prairie. He said failure may mean that you won’t grow any faster. But that’s true. I’m not going to create 18 Seattles. You are not. He said the political question is whether lawmakers and voters are willing to think like a large-scale, rewarding venture capitalist, knowing that only a handful of investments will work. He admits that recent history has not been encouraged in that respect. President Obama’s green energy loan program is still largely remembered by the failure of solar panel maker Solyndra, despite a successful kickstart in the US renewable energy industry.

My family is furious I’m not going to pay my brother a $ 200,000 hospital Bill Law is about to collapse. The next things to focus on are: Is the US Women’s Gymnastics Team All Right?How New York Prosecutors Get Important Witnesses to Turn Trump Over

Next is the issue of financing. Currently, the bill requires the Department of Commerce to submit at least three new hubs to the census area, for a total of 18. This will pay about $ 556 million each over a five-year period. Including separate funding in a university’s innovation center could be $ 1 billion each. So, frankly, if your goal is to transform the economy of a metropolitan area, it’s not a lot of money. In its proposal, the Brookings Institution suggested that transforming a city into a technology center would cost $ 6.9 billion over a decade. The calculation is based on the amount of federal funding flowing to universities such as San Francisco, Boston, and the Research Triangle.

Kanna, who sponsors the Endless Frontier in the House version, told me she was worried that Congress would be too thin to fund one hub to succeed. At some point, as the bill passes the House of Representatives and progresses towards its final passage, lawmakers will either distribute money to as many cities as possible to make voters happy, or some of these efforts will be ensured. You have to choose what to do with your chances of success. Otherwise, spreading the tech industry more than Amazon’s big sweepstakes may not do much.

Correction, May 27, 2021: This post was originally misspelled in the name of Congressman RoKhannas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos