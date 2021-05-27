2021 Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Cheap Air Fryers, TVs and Games





The Memorial Day weekend is approaching, and trading is already on the rise. Now that our country is out of the pandemic, Best Buy welcomes everyone with significant Memorial Day savings. The sale features electronics, appliances and computer gear and will continue until Monday, May 30th.

To save valuable time, we have done the tedious work by choosing some of the things we consider to be the best offer. To be on the safe side, prices and inventory will always be “finished as soon as they are out of stock”, but if you find an out-of-stock item, we will do our best to replace it. Check back for more exciting deals often and have a safe and healthy weekend.

Best buy

If you’re lucky and you get a new video card during the global chip shortage, you may need storage space accordingly. This SanDisk Extreme Pro NVMe drive provides ample space for data-requesting tasks and flashes the OS and applications. This is one of the low prices found in these high quality NVMe solid state drives from reputable brands in recent months.

Samsung

This 82 inch 7 Series Samsung is a smart LED 4K HDR TV that supports Apple AirPlay, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. With Tizen’s smart TV feature, you can instantly connect to various free channels of Samsung and your favorite streaming apps. Samsung’s automatic game mode allows you to enjoy your favorite games with minimal input lag and image jitter. Currently, Memorial Day weekends are $ 500 off.

Ben Fox Rubin / CNET

Turn your old car into a smart car with Alexa voice control. I bought one of these, and it’s one of my favorite third party accessories. Not only can you operate Spotify just by talking, but you can also get the weather and driving route without taking your hands off the steering wheel. All you need is a smartphone and auxiliary input, and you’re all set.

Read CNET’s review of Amazon Echo Auto.

Razer

This wired optical mouse from Razer usually costs $ 90, comes with nine programmable buttons and a customizable LED lighting zone, and is now $ 40 off. MambaElite’s 16,000 DPI provides ultimate accuracy with no input lag, and onboard memory allows you to save your settings for on-the-go use.

Best buy

The Air Fryer is one of our favorite kitchen aids in 2021 and allows you to quickly heat frozen snacks and prepare anything from pizza and whole chicken to whole cakes. This sleek analog 5 quart insignia may only handle a few cupcakes, but it’s as useful as reheating the leftovers. The price will be reduced to $ 54 this weekend. You can also get the digital version for $ 70.

