Nvidia, NERSC claim that Perlmutter is the fastest AI supercomputer in the world

Nvidia and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) switched on Thursday at Perlmutter, which is billed as the world’s fastest supercomputer for AI workloads. Named after astrophysicist Saul Perlmutter, this new supercomputer boasts 6,144 NVIDIA A100 tensor-core GPUs and stitches together the largest visible 3D map of the universe in history, among other projects. Take a role.

Perlmutter is Nvidia’s Global HPC / AI Product Marketing Leader, the world’s fastest system for processing workloads using 16-bit and 32-bit mixed-precision mathematics used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. One Dion Harris said in a previous press briefing. weekly. Later this year, the second phase will add more AI supercomputing power to Perlmutter housed at NERSC at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

In one project, a supercomputer helps build the largest 3D map of the universe ever seen. Harris writes in a news blog post that it processes data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), a type of space camera that can capture as many as 5,000 galaxies with a single exposure.

Researchers need the speed of the Perlmutters GPU to capture dozens of exposures from one night and know where to direct DESI the next night. On previous systems, it took weeks or months to prepare a year’s worth of data for publication, but Perlmutter should help complete the task in just a few days, he wrote. I am.

Supercharge HPC with AI and machine learning

Launching an AI-optimized supercomputer represents a very realistic milestone, said Wahid Bhimji, leader of the NERSC data and analytics services group.

He said AI for science is a growing area of ​​the US Department of Energy, and proof-of-concept is shifting to production use cases in areas such as particle physics, materials science, and bioenergy. ..

As people are exploring increasingly large neural network models and needing access to more powerful resources, Perlmutter with A100 GPUs, all-flash file systems, and streaming data capabilities is the AI’s. Bhimji added that the right time to meet the needs was right. ..

Perlmutter provides NERSC with access to 4 exaflops of mixed precision computing performance for AI-assisted scientific projects to approximately 7,000 supported researchers. In addition to the DESI mapping project, researchers are spending their time using supercomputers to work in areas such as climate science. There, it helps Perlmutter investigate elementary particle interactions and discover green energy sources.

Harris says the project, which produces simulations of interacting atoms, requires a special blend of AI and high performance computing (HPC) from Perlmutter.

Traditional supercomputers can use programs such as Quantum Espresso to handle very little of the computation required to generate simulations of several atoms over nanoseconds. But by combining their highly accurate simulations with machine learning, scientists can study more atoms over a longer period of time, he said.

The ability to leverage AI in supercomputing makes researchers optimistic about DESI projects. According to NERSC data architect Rollin Thomas, the project aims to shed light on the dark energy, the mysterious physics behind the accelerated expansion of the universe, in addition to the known mapping of the universe. I will. Saul Perlmutter, the origin of the system name, was an active astrophysicist at the Berkeley Institute and was awarded the 2011 Nobel Physics Award for his contributions to the discovery of dark energy.

For me, Saul is an example of what people can do with the right combination of insatiable curiosity and a commitment to optimism, Thomas said.

In preparation with researchers to prepare code for Perlmutter supercomputer workloads, NERSC has already confirmed GPU processing performance that is 20 times faster than previously available systems. I added.

