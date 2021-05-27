Google has clarified its stance on ad ID after cookies and is not suitable for ad tech





Google has provided the clearest guidance ever on how to handle shared ad identifiers after third-party cookies have been removed from Chrome.

And that’s not good news for advertising tech companies that advocate the Universal ID program.

In March, Google’s Head of Advertising Privacy and Trust Product Management, David Temkin, said in a company blog post that when third-party cookies were deprecated in Chrome, Google would create an alternative identifier or in Google products. I confirmed that I would not allow it.

Still, it left some wiggles for other companies to build and use such identifiers themselves. After consulting with Google, LiveRamp revealed that ad buyers can use their IdentityLink ID to trade on SSPs, but only on private marketplaces.

Since that post, I’ve spent a lot of time with clients and partners who have helped develop Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), correct incorrect information, and interpret Google’s recent developments. Later, Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, wrote in an AdExchanger column. Month.

Google hasn’t yet explicitly stated whether or how to allow UID2, or common user-level advertising IDs, even after third-party cookies have been phased out. But the most obvious lines to date were from Google VP and advertising GM Jerry Dischler at the Google Marketing Live Stream event on Thursday.

Third-party cookies and other proposed identifiers advocated by some in the industry do not meet the growing expectations of consumers regarding privacy. They will not be able to withstand the rapidly evolving regulatory limits. According to Dischler, it’s unreliable in the long run.

Eighty-one percent of people surveyed by Google say that the potential risk of data collection outweighs benefits such as unlimited access to ad-supported content. Last year, Google saw consumers vote on their own feet by disabling tracking using new accounts and browser privacy controls, according to Dischler.

Google isn’t already participating in UID2, so it’s not a shock to hear repeatedly that the advertising platform GM doesn’t touch the proposed alternative identifier. And it’s important to note that he didn’t specifically call UID2. But Google is a pioneer for agencies, advertisers, and other advertising technology companies when it comes to regulatory lines.

Advertising technology companies expected Google to join the IAB Europes Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) in August 2018, an industry mechanism for transmitting consent signals in online advertising to comply with the GDPR. Remember that. The TCF has passed an agreement with Google, during which time industry frameworks have had low adoption rates.

Dischler’s explicit indication that such IDs do not meet user privacy expectations and cannot withstand regulatory review is an ominous sign of the Online Advertising ID initiative.

Dischler talks about Google’s advertising platform, not Google Chrome. But they share the same lawyer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos