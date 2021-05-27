American Clean Power Helps Announce Offshore Wind Power in California





May 27, 2021

Recreational fishing around Block Island wind farm off Rhode Island. rsted says the 5-turbine pilot project has shown that the wind turbine project can be an “enhanced fishing destination.” First photo.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced this week that the Biden administration is working with California to promote offshore wind from the north and central coasts of California and to open the Pacific coast for the first time. I made a statement. Commercial scale offshore clean energy project.

“The US offshore wind industry praises this historic advance in offshore wind development off the west coast of the United States. California now has the opportunity to become a world leader in floating offshore wind technology in Morobay. Agreed to pursue a potential development of a total of 4,600 MW, with a 3,000 MW lease and additional space in the Humboldt Call area, the Power Association CEO said in a prepared statement. Actions will help provide a new source of electricity for the California community, which is increasingly demanding clean energy to power homes and businesses. Our country is blessed with considerable wind resources offshore. It’s time to use these resources to meet coastal country sustainability and climate goals, provide certainty to the offshore wind industry, strengthen the workforce and revolutionize the domestic supply chain. And down the coast and across the country. We appreciate the partnership between California and the Byden Harris administration and are excited to bring a large offshore wind industry to California. This agreement is an important first step for the industry. It will help unleash your investment and establish the West Coast for the larger offshore wind industry in the future. “

ACP takes pride in being the voice of the clean electricity industry that underpins the future of the United States, creating jobs while providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis and facilitating huge investments in the US economy. , Promoting high-tech innovation nationwide.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos