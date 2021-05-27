Coronavirus: Was the Canadian COVID Alert app a hit or a mistake?





Ottawa-Almost a year after the federal government launched COVID Alert, a contact notification smartphone app aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 to the community, the tool is still undergoing various reviews. There is also an opinion that it needs to be phased out.

COVID Alert was first piloted in Ontario in July 2020 and was considered an innovative solution by public health authorities to identify positive cases before they led to an outbreak.

The app uses Bluetooth technology to send one-time key alerts to phones that have spent more than 15 minutes within 2 meters of a person infected with the virus in the last 14 days. However, it is only effective if people actually submit positive COVID-19 results.

As of May 25, there were 6,548,411 downloads and 33,168 one-time keys entered to trigger the notification.

Colin Furness, an infectious disease epidemiology expert at the University of Toronto, says these numbers are ridiculously low, but not shocking, given the design of the app.

Designed for privacy, it feels a bit creepy. Also, if you get an alert, you don’t know when it was exposed or when you want to test it. Basically, it causes stress. In an interview with CTV News.ca, he warned that he was feeling stressed now.

I think privacy is very important, but I think a pandemic means we need to take a little priority. Therefore, I preferred a more transparent and less airtight design so that people would have as little information as possible.

He said in July he suggested to the Government of Ontario to obtain data such as blood oxygen saturation from Apple and Fitbits wearable technologies to identify potential hotspots and guide community testing. I did.

We can already say that people already have the technology tied to their body and in fact your blood oxygen is low, we have all your historical data, But you’ve been wearing this for years and it’s been soaked for just two days, he said.

The answer I got back was that we didn’t know how to do it.

Furness argues that the federal government should not allocate any more resources to improve COVID Alert, but instead focus on helping states improve their testing and contact tracing capabilities. To do.

Contact tracing is essential to continue to understand how new variants spread in different ways or into new populations. We want to know as much as we can. There are very few transmissions and I feel it is safe enough to actually do. He said he would do intelligent and effective contact tracing that wasn’t what he was doing right now.

When asked if Health Canada considers the app a success, a spokeswoman said in a statement to CTV News.ca: The COVID Alerts app is one of many tools available to Canadians to limit the spread of COVID-19. Improved distribution of one-time keys to people who test positive will allow COVID Alerts to reach their full potential. Therefore, we continue to work with state and territory partners to increase distribution and encourage app users to enter one-time keys when they are positively diagnosed.

Nine states and territories have moved to adopt this technology, but BC, Alberta, Nunavut, and Yukon have held up.

A BC Health Department spokesperson determined that the app would add significant challenges to their work without the public health authorities reviewing COVID alerts very carefully and supporting BC’s ability to track and identify COVID cases. I said I did.

Tom McMillan, Alberta Health’s Assistant Director of Communications, repeated similar feelings.

Federal COVID Alert is a contact notification tool that relies on sending alerts when an infected user is exposed, without the direct involvement of a contact tracer. In a discussion, the federal government said it couldn’t run both the contact tracking app and its exposure notification tool at the same time, he said in an email.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believed that the level of involvement in the tool was relatively low, partly due to the fact that not all states signed it.

We know that the two westernmost states of British Columbia and Alberta did not choose to use the COVID Alert app. This was a shame. I don’t think many people across the country felt that this was a completely national app. I spoke to reporters on Thursday.

He added that there is no only way to protect people from COVID-19 and encouraged all Canadians to download COVID alerts as more social restrictions were lifted.

Aaron Langille, a professor of computer science at Lorentian University, told CTVNews.ca that stigma related to the declaration of illness could hinder the success of the app.

We all have insecure apps on our devices, spreading email addresses, spreading shopping habits, and targeting ads. I don’t care about my health, but for the same reason I keep my test results secret. From your employer or your neighbor, he said.

He argues that he could have done a better job by communicating the steps the government took to secure the system.

When it was introduced, the government said it would record the steps taken to protect the data it collects and would not track the location of users or collect personally identifiable information.

An advisory board has also been set up to ensure that privacy is protected.

The COVID-19 Exposure Notification App Advisory Board will help COVID Alert meet the highest standards of privacy, technology and, most importantly, public health outcomes, Navdeep Bains, then Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Says.

Federal and Ontario Privacy Commissioners have also issued a statement giving stamps of app approval.

Canadians can choose to use this technology, knowing that it contains very important privacy protections, said Daniel Terien at the time. To use.

PHAC said it would continue to consider evolving scientific evidence and public health guidance regarding app time and behavioral parameters as the risk level of the virus changes with increasing vaccination, but it will expand the community. It will continue to be a valuable tool for mitigation.

