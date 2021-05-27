Minecraft gets pre-release updates for first caves and cliffs





Mojang regularly teases Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs content, allowing players to try out some of the new content themselves. On Thursday, the game was one step closer to the first part of the fully released Caves & Cliffs. Minecraft got the first pre-release update of Caves & Cliffs this week. This is now available for players to try. From now on, only bug fixes will be added to the build until you are ready to launch the 1.17 update.

A series of patch notes that accompany the first pre-release of the 1.17 update detail all the new features in the release and the changes made to existing content. One of the most notable parts of the different releases now is the addition of candles, which have been re-added to Caves & Cliffs.

It’s time for pre-release! This is the first of Minecraft 1.17, with the addition of candles, new glowing signs and lots of new advances … and many bug fixes! Check out all the changes here! https://t.co/E8O7XD8s35

— Slicelime (@slicedlime) May 27, 2021

“In addition, based on community feedback, we decided to re-include candles in Part 1 of Caves & Cliffs,” the update note said before going into all the other details. “Candles will be available on Bedrock shortly after the release of Part 1.”

You can read the full patch notes here, but a better indication of what’s new and what you’re looking forward to in this pre-release may come from the embedded video above. Slicedlime, the tech leader in Java Edition of Minecraft, regularly shares such videos to provide insights into what’s happening in Minecraft. If you’re not keeping up with everything that’s happening, that’s where you do it.

Pre-releases are like snapshots, but only after all the features of the update have been added.

— Slicelime (@slicedlime) May 26, 2021

The tech leader also answered questions that probably come to mind for Minecraft players when tuned to all the content in Caves & Cliffs. What is a pre-release update as opposed to a Java snapshot? A pre-release is, according to slicedlime, an early version of an update that will be released after all features have been implemented in the update. As a result, all features have already been introduced and only bug fixes and related changes will be made to the 1.17 update in the future.

Minecraft’s Java Edition player can now download the pre-release and try it out for yourself.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos