NSWC Crane, NUWC Newport, and Penn State Applied Research Lab work together to modernize Navy sonar capabilities





Indiana Crane –

Navy Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), Navy Navy Undersea Center, Newport Division (NUWC Newport), Penn State University (Penn State University) Applied Research Institute (ARL) Modernize Navy Sonar Functions We are cooperating for The combination of expertise from these organizations provides technical monitoring and production solutions in the development, assembly, repair, testing, and evaluation of submarine sensors.

David Bartlett, chief engineer of undersea sensors for NSWC cranes, says he needs to work with NUWC and ARL to modernize naval sonar technology.

“Recently, there have been many changes in acoustic technology,” says Bartlett. “In the last decade, the biomedical, automotive and aviation industries have exploded in acoustic technology, and as a result, the commercial and private industries have led the development of these technologies. It is not specific to the current needs of the Navy. “

While the market is leading acoustic innovation, Bartlett says there are challenges facing the Navy.

“It’s a commercial market that drives acoustic innovation, but the incentives to meet the needs of the Navy don’t match that market space,” says Bartlett. “The Navy’s needs are much larger and the sound energy used is much greater than that used in the commercial industry. Given the market as a whole, the Navy represents a very small part of the market. Space niches are actually very vulnerable. “

History of Navy R & D support

NSWC cranes have a long history of supporting sonobuoy development efforts dating back to 1963 with the advent of sonobuoy development efforts and the addition of T & E verification through the lake facility and its first strum and flow tank. Today, this support uses state-of-the-art equipment to design, develop, prototype, and simulate the essential characteristics (depth, pressure, temperature, etc.) to effectively test a product. And it is realized by performing verification.

Pennsylvania State University’s ARL has a long history of supporting the Navy, including undersea technology. Founded in 1945 after World War II, it includes submarine weapons, submarine vehicles / unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), fluid dynamics and structure, acoustics and silence, communications and information, power and energy, navigation, materials, and much more. I specialize in the technical field. Manufacture. It is the largest interdisciplinary research unit at Pennsylvania State University and is attended by approximately 1,200 people, including faculty, engineers, staff and students.

Dr. Mark Phanton, Research Assistant Professor at Penn State University, works at ARL. Dr. Phanton says his expertise and support continues today.

“ARL has historically focused on supporting the technical needs of the Navy,” says Dr. Phanton. “In particular, we have provided expertise in submarine technologies such as boat sensors and fluid mechanics. We are promoting basic research on basic acoustic materials in connection with the Navy. [to develop critical tech].. “

Dr. Phanton states that the Navy faces new challenges.

“The Navy needs customized applications, and ARL acts as a repository for expertise, education, and solution development. ARL understands legacy systems and the means to bring new technology to these spaces. By doing so, we are servicing the Navy. “

Dive into sonar technology

According to the State Oceanic Administration, sound waves travel farther underwater than radar or light waves, so sound navigation and rangers (sonar) can use sound waves to “see” underwater. Sonar allows naval vessels and submarines to be situationally aware.

According to Bartlett, the approach to modernizing sonar transducers and hydrophones is to involve research institutes such as ARL and the S & T development offered by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) through Future Naval Capabilities and DARPA. .. Maturating these technological developments in organic facilities such as cranes will help break down barriers to entry into the private industry. Doing this while finding a way to integrate them into a larger system through a technical design agent like NUWC Newport is the key to ensuring that rapid technology insertion is achieved in a fully functional way. is.

With the changes in the industry driving acoustic innovation, there is one important change that has affected the Navy.

“Now that the commercial audio technology market has grown so much, we need to bring in new technologies that support the needs of the Navy, a material that is different from what the private industry is pursuing,” says Bartlett.

“There is a new class of material that is a designed version of the old material,” says Dr. Phanton. “A new process of technology development enhances Navy applications. We play that role at ARL and teach how to adopt these new materials in the Navy process. Of new and old technologies. We are filling the gap between them. “

Pilot work is currently underway, including the TR-343 transducer. The TR-343 Sonar Transducer is part of a larger acoustic sonar weapon system that supports the AN / SQQ-89 (V) weapon system with anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities. AN / SQQ-89 (V) is a fully integrated surface ship undersea combat combat system with the ability to search, detect, classify, locate, and engage submarines in the sea.

Global view

According to the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy, Advantage at Sea, “Several countries are challenging the balance of power in major regions and trying to undermine the existing world order. Significant technological development and proactiveness by rivals. Military modernization is eroding our military advantage … Free and open access to the world’s oceans fosters an era of extraordinary wealth and peace for many nations. The system is currently at risk. “

Advantage at Sea, for example, also mentions current threats. “The globally deployed navy interacts daily with Chinese and Russian warships and aircraft. The navy is at the heart of that effort, and China is actively growing and modernizing its army. It has more than tripled in size in just 20 years. “

Bartlett says it is important to equip the Navy with this technology.

“Our enemies are building the Navy and enabling technology. They are building quiet, hard-to-detect technology,” says Bartlett. “The open ocean enables global commerce potential. This is more important than ever.”

Bartlett states that the Navy’s mission to ensure national security is fulfilled by combining the niche expertise of NSWC cranes in this technology with the knowledge bases of NUWC Newport and ARL.

“Crane has brought to this effort a large production concept, a quick First Article, an engineering evaluation, and a feedback loop from sailors using technology of intrinsic value to address real-world applications. It’s direct control, “says Bartlett. “The partnership between NUWC Newport and ARL is the fusion of three perfect worlds. ARL is at the forefront of materials technology, and NUWC Newport brings system-wide expertise and integrates new technologies at the system level. , Allows modernization of the naval acoustics. “

About NSWC Crane

The NSWC Crane is a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with expeditionary warfare, strategic missions, and electronic warfare mission areas. The War Center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full-life cycle support for technologies and systems that enhance the capabilities of today’s warfighters.

Join our team! NAVSEA employs a diverse, well-trained and skilled workforce, from students and beginner-level employees to experienced professionals and people with disabilities. We support today’s sophisticated Navy and Marine Corps ships, aircraft, weapons systems, and computer systems. We are continually looking for engineers, scientists, IT and cyber professionals, and trade and other support professionals to help the US Navy protect and protect the United States. Please contact NSWC Crane Human Resources ([email protected]).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos