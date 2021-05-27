iOS 14.6 now encourages Apple Watch Series 3 users to restore their device before updating





I recently wrote an opinion piece on why the Apple Watch Series 3 should be discontinued now. Several users have complained that it’s almost impossible to install watchOS updates. The problem still remains, but Apple seems to have made some changes to iOS 14.6 and now automatically requires users to restore the Apple Watch Series 3 before updating.

As mentioned in the previous article, this issue is directly related to the GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3, which has only 8GB of internal storage. Every time a user attempts to update a Series 3 GPS model, they receive an error message stating that there is not enough space available to install the update.

I often hear from friends who own an Apple Watch Series 3 that they always get the same error when trying to install a system update. watchOS will notify you that you don’t have enough storage space, even if you don’t have third-party apps installed or your music isn’t stored. According to Apple, a less user-friendly solution is to completely restore all Apple Watch data and settings and install the latest version of watchOS.

In the latest versions of iOS and watchOS, Apple seems to have given up on forcing users to manually remove apps and media, but this rarely solves the problem. As shown in Twitter’s 9to5Mac reader (with screenshots in Portuguese), iOS 14.6 requires users to unpair and restore the Apple Watch Series 3 in order to install the watchOS update. only.

To install the watchOS update, unpair your Apple Watch and re-pair it with the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Previously, this message only recommended that users remove some content before installing the update again.

To install the watchOS update, you need at least 3.0GB of available storage on your Apple Watch. You can free up storage by deleting the app using the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Unfortunately, this also suggests that Apple is unlikely to fix this for Apple Watch Series 3 users. Whether this means that the Series 3 model will be deprecated and will not support watchOS 8 will be confirmed in WWDC 2021 a few days later.

