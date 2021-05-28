South Korea signs Artemis Accords and aims for the moon by 2030





South Korea has joined NASA’s Lunar Exploration Coalition.

At the ceremony in Seoul on May 24, South Korea became the tenth country to sign the Artemis Accords, a set of principles governing responsible lunar exploration. The Accord is named after NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence in and around the Moon by the end of the 2020s.

NASA Secretary Bill Nelson said in a statement, “We are thrilled that South Korea has committed to the Artemis Accords. Their signature is a strong momentum around the world to support our lunar-to-Mars exploration approach. Shows. “

Orbital orbit plan for the South Korean Pathfinder lunar orbit satellite mission started in 2022. (Image credit: Korea Aerospace Research Institute)

The United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates all previously signed the agreement, but South Korea became the first country to sign during President Joe Biden’s administration. I did.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared in March that East Asian countries are aiming to send their landers to the moon by 2030, and South Korea’s interest in the moon has increased significantly in recent months. ..

Under the plan, South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea, will use a domestic rocket to launch a robot lunar module, SpaceNews reported.

“We will actively promote challenging space exploration projects built on the foundations achieved by the development of the Korean rocket,” Moon said. “By 2030, we will use our unique rocket to realize our dream of landing on the moon. The technology, experience, and confidence gained from the first step of space exploration, lunar exploration, will be space exploration.”

Moon Jae-in also announced the start of a feasibility study of a mission to study the near-Earth asteroid Apophis.

The first stage of the new Korean Space Rocket Nuri will undergo a test fire with this image published by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in March 2021. (Image credit: Korea Aerospace Research Institute)

Currently, little details about the lunar landing mission are available, and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) declined to request comment.

However, the country is working on a Korean space rocket, or a three-stage liquid rocket known as Nuri. Currently, the first flight is scheduled for October this year.

As part of the national lunar exploration program, KARI is developing the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Explorer (KPLO), which will be launched by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in August 2022. KPLO is equipped with a 15-foot (5 meter) resolution camera, a wide-field polarized camera, a magnetic field sensor, a gamma ray sensor, and a space internet test payload. These are all developed by South Korea.

The sixth payload, ShadowCam, is provided by NASA to observe reflectance from permanently shaded areas and map the potential for water ice deposits.

