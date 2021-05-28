Google is currently involved in a class action proceeding over whether women are underpaid.





Bloomberg reports that four women working at Google have gained class action status in a gender equality proceeding against a search engine company, now representing approximately 10,800 women.

The lawsuit states that in violation of California’s equal wage law, Google pays more men than women for the same job and nearly $ 17,000 a year to female employees than men in the same role. Insist. The woman filed a lawsuit in 2017, claiming that her bonuses and salaries were lower because she was placed on a lower career track than a job ladder called a male colleague. Since then, the women have left Google.

It’s an important day for women in Google and tech, and we’re very proud of the brave clients who have led the way, emailed to Bloomberg by women’s leading lawyer Keleader Modi. I’m thinking. The order shows that it is important for businesses to prioritize fair payments to women over spending money to fight them in proceedings.

Plaintiffs weren’t the only ones to accuse Google of systematically underpaying female employees in 2017. The U.S. Department of Labor also sued Google that year for withholding compensation data, and three months later concluded that Google was responsible for the systematic compensation gap for women across the workforce. Earlier this year, Google agreed to pay $ 2.5 million to employees and job seekers on suspicion of discrimination between wages and jobs.

A Google spokeswoman said in an email to The Verge that the company strongly believes in the fairness of its policies and practices. A spokeswoman did not directly mention the status of the class action proceedings, but said the company had conducted a rigorous equal pay for equal work analysis each year for the past eight years. If we find differences in the proposed salaries, including between men and women, we will make upward revisions to remove them before the new rewards come into effect, the spokesman added. A total of $ 4.4 million. Google had more than 135,000 employees as of December, making $ 17 billion in profits in the previous quarter alone.

Attorney Dermody told Bloomberg that he expects the trial to begin next year.

