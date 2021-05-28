How climate technology starters left their mark on KC, but left their mark on solutions in two cities





When the city of Kansas City, Missouri came to look for ways to combat climate change in 2018, Sunny Sunwar offered a solution.

There are many very useful models in academia, [but they] Often does not resolve commercial viability. Sanwar, the founder of Dynamhex, says the solution is to soothe his peers or publish them in top journals.

He explained how valuable climate change research can help cities make smarter choices, and said that research can be difficult to translate into practical solutions.

Real customers and real decision makers who are not researchers have the potential need to understand the same answer in a slightly different, simplified and kind of real-time way, he said as part of urban innovation. The Partnership Program (IPP), which described the realization of 2018, changed its brand name as Innovate KC in 2019.

Kansas-Missouri Roots

Sunny Sanwar, who moved from Bangladesh to the metro area to attend high school and subsequent colleges at the University of Kansas, founded Verd2GO, an energy storage venture to build smart batteries for a variety of fixed end applications, and sold serials in 2018. I’m an entrepreneur. Application and mobile use cases in advanced transportation.

He received his PhD from the Regnier Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 2018, shortly before launching Dynamhex.

Sanwar moved to Baltimore in 2019 after three years of instructor at the UMKC Henry W. Bloch School of Management.

After combining the data and reports, Sanwar launched Dynamhex as a way to commercialize new and existing research, effectively building the Google Maps of emissions he calls.

You can pan different regions and different buildings and click on a business to understand greenhouse gas emissions and their content at that particular location. [needs to be fixed], He explained and compared the platform to things like Foursquare and Mapbox.

If you hover over T-Mobile Center, you may have a boiler upgrade or lighting modifications. When I hover over your house, [could be] Roof insulation, attic insulation, on-site solar, he goes on to help decision makers identify problem areas, make environmentally friendly upgrades, and develop strategies to mitigate their impact. I gave an example of how quickly the platform can act.

have [one-on-one] Conversations with 147 million real estate owners over the next eight years are not feasible. So we visualize it. It is no longer visible, not out of the mind. It’s what you can see, click and do what you need to do.

Click here for more information on Dynamhex and its mission to change how the world responds to climate change. Or click here for more information on the Biden Harris administration’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by 2030.

About three years later, Sanwar left Kansas City and is now an assistant professor at the University of Baltimore. However, Dynamhex is a startup run by Kansas City, whose local efforts are led by advisor Patrick Hosty.

Under Sanwar’s leadership, the startup completed the TECH Venture Studio program through the Dare to Venture Micro Grant contest at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and recently secured over $ 1 million in seed funding, including support from local investors at the KCRise Fund. Did. ..

Sanwar received a lot of feedback about his local business. We have completed a successful financing. We were fortunate to have many partners who wanted to support our growth. This is always hard to find for startups.

Weather the valley of death

Dynamhex is a proof of the dual business of startups in Baltimore and Kansas City, with a handful of local receipt sales and great success in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Science and stigma

Historically, the city is on the side, we are really uncertain about the science behind it. I was going to wait for federal or state action, “said Sunny Sunwar, a general stigma climate technology startup that once confronted.

Now that’s the reality.They have to worry about floods, they have to be the resilience of master planning [work.] These are real-time and I don’t have the luxury of being able to wait.

In response to a rapidly changing world, cities rarely say no to the pitch from the Dynam Hex team, he continued.

It’s more similar, we need to move to this area, this is fast,

In addition to climate change, Sanwar explained that the startup also offers cities the opportunity to make great strides in energy conservation.

He said he wants to reduce energy consumption in residential, commercial buildings, transportation, etc. in terms of energy or resource costs, whether or not he believes emissions will cause sea level rise. Placed to resolve.

We haven’t really come across any of the traditional government types these days [who say,] We still don’t believe in climate change. That’s what we saw many years ago.Today it’s more similar, how is it compatible with the Biden Harris administration? [and its plan to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by 2030]??

Sanwar thinks the right combination of running companies in two cities will streamline the funding process. Not all eggs are in one area and are not at the pace of that area.

The setup also revealed many unique observations about the climate of Kansas City startups, the pair revealed, and Hosty may be a stronger ally for Kansas City, especially for government companies. Noted his belief that there wasn’t.

We have been successful within Kansas City, but as you know, we acknowledge Kansas City’s growing scale outside of Kansas City and show Kansas City’s outward enthusiasm to support corporate growth and success. As I quoted, I rarely or at all formally partnered with Kansas City. It creates regional progress and truly drives innovation.

I think Kansas City is a good place to sell your business. As we have seen, most listed companies have recently sold or merged. A great place to return your jersey and retire.But when it comes to super growth [companies go] There’s much more you can do to help your startup.

And it’s a problem generally accepted by the local founders, which may have contributed to Hostys’ observations, Sanwar added.

He said that everyone is kind and everyone wants to support you. Such support isn’t a bad thing, but it’s not the only startup looking for.

When pushes come in, there’s a valley of death that needs to be tailored to each startup and its stage. I think that’s where Kansas City can actually offer. [more] Sanwar described resources and services and, in contrast, used his experience in Baltimore.

City … I can tell you, hey, this is a city priority. He added that he wanted a solution to this problem facing the city, and mentioned questions similar to those raised during his participation in the IPP program.

As many people generally talk about, that particular instance is a kind of oversight. With this ecosystem, which understands to adapt to real problems, we can really reach the next level, he continued.

On the one hand, hey, we’re all about entrepreneurship. [That attitude] In the second stage of the founder’s journey, they asked really specific questions and [need people around them] Someone who really understands what they are struggling with.

But the pair can only speak from their experience, Hosty added.

If you have a briefcase and are 50 miles away from your hometown, you are just an expert. Hosty laughed and quoted Roy Rogers as saying that Dynamhex is a devoted member of the Kansas City innovation community and aspires to establish itself as a focus on climate technology. .. The power within the Metrogob Tech sector is where it first began.

We have a lot [that’s happened] Since our humble beginnings with Kansas City’s IPP program, he said he is grateful that Kansas City has given startups a chance.

Immediately after [the program] I was fortunate to have a similar type of pilot in Washington, DC, but with its success, [caught the attention of] The local utility there, and more broadly, their parent company Exelon, Hosty continued.

They took shots with us and we have been successful ever since. It’s been a long way, but with good technology and sound business processes, the next step is to get people to buy it. That’s what we’ve done.

This story is possible thanks to the support of the Ewing Marion Kaufman Foundation, a private, nonpartisan foundation that seeks to build inclusive prosperity through a prepared workforce and entrepreneur-focused economic development. .. The Foundation will change conditions, address root causes and break systematic barriers so that all people, regardless of race, gender or geography, have the opportunity to achieve economic stability, liquidity and prosperity. I am working on it.

For more information, please visit www.kauffman.org and contact us at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn.

