Dying Light 2: Everything We Know





Techland’s Dying Light 2: Stay Human is shaping to enhance stellar combat and traversal gameplay in the original game in a more fleshed and fully realized world during the zombie apocalypse. .. Since its debut in 2018, the next sequel seems to do everything traditional follow-up is trying to do-building on the foundation of what was there, telling a new story, Here are some new surprises. But with Dying Light 2: Stay Human, more is happening than expected. After a relatively long radio prayer on the project, the latest information we got gave us the latest details of the project we have received for a long time. So far, I’ll briefly explain everything we know about games.

Release date

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on December 7th for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One. First announced at E3 2018, the game was originally planned to be released in early 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s long wait times can be attributed to the turbulent development cycle surrounding the project. I’m dissatisfied with Techland’s use of other games as a creative starting point for its own projects and its toxic work culture. Another issue may be related to prominent developer Chris Avellone, who was originally the narrative director of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but ended the project after allegations of sexual misconduct. However, these reported issues have not been officially approved by the company.

What is Dying Light 2? Are you still human?

Dying Light 2: Staying Human is an open-world action game set in an isolated city landscape during a zombie apocalypse. You play as Aiden Caldwell, a freelance runner who handles a variety of bizarre jobs and jobs for the citizens of City, one of Europe’s last human settlements. Following Dying Light’s post-game expansion event, The Following, former protagonist Kyle Crane is infected with a new virus that turns people into greedy infected people, who unknowingly spread the disease around the world. I did. After a pandemic, modern civilization has come to an end, driving humanity into a new dark age.

The sequel took place 20 years later, and the modern world is a thing of the past. Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s current lack of advanced technology makes it difficult to obtain guns, so clean parts and connect makeshift weapons to survive the onslaught of infected people. You need to match. remain. Freely explore a city four times the size of the original game world, where you can take on side missions, explore abandoned buildings and make important choices that influence the flow of the story. Ultimately, your decision throughout the reconciliation will impress the state of the Last Man’s reconciliation.

Do you still need to play the original?

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a continuation of the plot of the original game that laid the foundation for a new story, but the sequel acts as a standalone game on its own. Twenty years later, installed in a completely different location, Dying Light 2: Stay Human sticks to the story, with references from previous games only helping to embody the sense of world-building. Still, the original Dying Light is an exhilarating game that has been held up. If you’re interested in a sequel but haven’t played the original, give it a try. That said, if you want to wait for the sequel, you won’t lose much.

New features in the sequel

Dying Light 2: The most important change to Stay Human is the new adaptive storytelling. Throughout the game, Aiden Caldwell has to stand side by side with the various factions in the city, and at key points in the plot, choose which one to support and move forward. Depending on which faction controls the city’s districts, there will be changes to the environment that reflect their ideology. During E3 2019, I watched a gameplay demo showing a mission set in a fortified water dam. Factions came in and turned it into a safe haven. It looked like a peaceful place, but in my current job I had to break in, confront the leader, and confront the group. Choosing to take over the dam not only claims the territory of the selected faction, but also changes the layout of the district map itself. Manipulating the water level of the dam floods certain areas of the map and makes them inaccessible. Conversely, water is drained elsewhere, and new places to explore are unearthed, along with mutated infected people spreading throughout the city.

Throughout the game, you will acquire new abilities and weapons to help you fight thieves and more advanced infected people. More emphasis is placed on creating equipment, and in some cases it is possible to create modified weapons with multiple uses. In the E3 2019 demo, Aiden got a special harpoon cannon that can be used as a mace when ammo runs out. On top of that, the modified weapons are much more effective in the sequel, but the enemy is also much more capable of defeating you in combat.

According to the developers, the sequel plans to get more clues from role-playing games and give players more choices in the flow of the story. The Dying Light 2 story is much more flexible than the original static plot. This approach, in turn, creates more opportunities to shape the dynamics of the city based on your tastes. In addition to refocusing on open world exploration and close quarters combat, the adaptive story adds a new twist that makes the game world feel like yours. In a recent interview, Techland developers say that you need to play through the game multiple times to see more than 100 hours of content in the game.

Do you have multiplayer?

Yes, Dying Light 2 features collaborative multiplayer with up to 4 players participating. As with the original game, players can let others participate in the game and participate in various missions, activities, and other open world excursions. At this time, there is no additional information about what you can do in the open world with other players.

New gameplay trailer

Dying Light 2 Stay Human-Official Gameplay Overview Trailer

Recently, Techland unveiled Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s extensive gameplay after years of lacking new details. The latest footage provides an overview of the various characters, factions, mechanics, and monsters in the game.

Pre-order guide

You can now pre-order your game on a variety of digital distribution platforms. See our pre-order guide for more information on the different editions available.

