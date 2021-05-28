Dying Light 2 debuts on console and PC on December 7th





Improve your enterprise data technology and strategy with Transform2021.

Techland announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will debut on December 7th for PC, PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles.

Wroclaw-based Techland games in Poland have been working for years and are lagging behind, but are expected to be released in 2021 and many other Triple A games. It has been. 2022 due to a pandemic delay. The game is about surviving in the modern dark ages where you can use parkour against hordes of zombies.

Techland has begun pre-ordering the game in the first episode of Dying2 Know, an in-game web series about the world of Dying Light 2. The company has also released a new trailer for an open world where zombies have overtaken big cities. Humans go out at their own risk. It takes place 15 years after the zombie apocalypse. The new protagonist is Aiden Caldwell, who works with a night runner who can form an alliance with light and dark zombies.

Image credit: Techland

It will be a huge open world with many characters, factions, and missions to pursue. To move through The City, an open world of large cities set in Europe, you need to use your parkour skills. The map is four times the size of the original game and is divided into seven different areas. The city is humanity’s last base against the zombie virus, and judging from the trailer, the city hasn’t held up very well. You can expect a lot of battles.

There are three retail versions of the game: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector. They come in three digital editions: Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate. Pre-ordering any version of the game will provide you with a dedicated digital reload pack with unique outfits, weapons and paraglider skins. For more information on all available editions and their content, including Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s luxury collector edition, please visit our official pre-order page. It will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, and PS5.

The original game was launched in 2015 and has been played by over 20 million people. One of the cool features in addition to the parkour mechanics was the day-night cycle, as the creatures became more dangerous at night. With the success of Dying Lights, Techland has grown to more than 400 employees.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos