Google.org and AI startups tackle Indian crop pest damage





In India, 70% of rural households are dependent on agriculture, 80% of which are smallholders of less than 2 hectares. About 6 million people grow cotton. It is the third largest agricultural product in India after rice and wheat, a cash crop. Especially vulnerable to pests. In 2017, half of all cotton crops, the second most populous state in Maharashtra, were destroyed by a particularly greedy type of pest.

Wadhwani AI, an Indian startup, has partnered with Google’s philanthropic department in its first venture in Asia to help farmers prevent this type of disaster and increase crop yields and profits. They worked together to build an “AI-powered farm decision support system.” This is an app that uses artificial intelligence to identify pests that are eating crops, predict disease trajectories, and get practical therapeutic advice from agricultural experts. They hope that this will help protect farmers’ lives and curb the indiscriminate use of pesticides, which can be more harmful than good.

[Photo: Google.org]Wadhwani AI is a startup and its project focuses on leveraging AI for social gain. This project aims to help cotton farmers earn more income stability in professions that they usually offer very little. Much of that uncertainty is due to pests such as pink bollworms (actually moth larvae), which are thought to reduce 20% to 30% of Indian cotton in an average year. .. Insects lay eggs in cotton balls or seed capsules, and their larvae feed on the seeds, damaging the fibers and reducing the size and quality of the yield. It is difficult to detect them visually, but having a way to find them before they enter the ball can be life-changing for farmers.

[Photo: Google.org]An app called CottonAce allows smallholders to take pictures of pest traps, including bugs. The app first checks to see if the image is genuine, then classifies and counts the pests. The AI ​​model trained on 4,000 images predicts “before the next generation of eggs and larvae become crop epidemic,” said Dhruvin Vora, senior product manager at Wadhwani AI, in an email. I will. Through the app, the data is sent by agricultural experts, usually the state government. Agricultural experts will send back advice on how to best counter incoming invasions. These experts have already provided assistance to village farmers, but currently they may not be able to reach the farthest farms to save the sick crops. Still, they “have already burned the trust of the community,” says Vora. Through the app, advisors can also access real-time dashboards to keep treatment progress up to date.

[Image: courtesy Google.org]Each geographic community tends to have one or two “lead farmers,” members of a more tech-savvy, educated community, says Vora. Only they needed the app (which can work without an internet connection) and were able to relay the information to the other 10 to 40 farmers in their area at a village meeting. In general, the advice is to spray or not. When pesticides are needed, the app is based on science and is sprayed in a discriminatory way that is superior to the indiscriminate and widespread use of common pesticides that damage farmers’ health, soil quality and the environment. Teach the farmer to do it. Eat profits. “Farmers who are already fighting poverty are in despair,” says Vora. For less serious invasions, they may recommend organic products such as neem oil, a biopesticide derived from the neem tree in India, which has pest-repellent properties.

Last year, Google.org promised to invest $ 10 billion to help Indian SMEs digitize. This includes AI for social benefits in agriculture, announced by CEO Sundar Pichai as a “very personal” initiative. Wadhwani AI was selected as one of the few companies out of thousands and is the only company in Asia to participate in the Google.org Fellowship Program with a $ 2 million grant and a team of nine fellows. I received support. They helped Wadhwani AI staff restart their apps for over six months, developing a new infrastructure that accelerates more detailed UX research, complete app redesigns, and AI learning models. .. This is very useful for other Wadhwani social good projects. , That baby’s weighing machine and so on.

[Photo: Google.org]From June to September last year, during the fall harvest season in India, Cotton Ace pilots were deployed in three states: Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana. According to an independent assessment, smallholders who followed the proposed advice experienced up to 26.5% increase in rate of return and up to 38% reduction in pesticide costs. The startup aims to fully deploy the app at the time of this year’s harvest, aiming to advise 300,000 farmers this year and a total of 2 million farmers by 2022. ..

Of course, most of this work had to be done because of the high death toll of COVID-19 in India and the emergence of new coronavirus variants. Robert Tung, product manager and fellow at Google.org, needed to remotely migrate a small amount of field work with the help of a new tool that the team “hacked together.” “Through all that, I was inspired to see the resilience of the farmers throughout this pandemic,” he says. Vora adds: “When we faced a pandemic with the same resilience and courage that they bring to all the challenges they face, we listened and saw directly.”

