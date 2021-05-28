Where are the retail healthcare products in short supply? Three hospital innovation executives participate





Over the past few years, leading tech companies and retail pharmacy chains have expanded their consumer-oriented healthcare products. These efforts by companies such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, and CVS promise to increase patient affordability and convenience.

However, it is unclear whether these consumer-oriented promotion of health care has made it easier for Americans to access and stay healthy. Below, the three hospital chief innovation officers explain where these efforts are inadequate.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style.

Daniel Durand, MD. Chief Innovation Officer of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). I think these big companies can do great jobs in health care on behalf of both patients and society. But what we have seen many times is the lack of a consistent, multi-year focus needed to actually provide the right care. For a variety of reasons, it seems nearly impossible for Fortune 50 companies and “tech giants” to make large investments, quietly fail, and continue to invest in healthcare delivery.

After the stagnation or failure of the first few years, it becomes very difficult to internally (and to outside public investors) justify continued investment in strategic initiatives within the healthcare delivery. I will. For high-tech companies. As a result, these precarious medical activities are often removed from the strategic portfolio after a few years. And this process is repeated many times with another internal owner and a new press release. In other words, health care is a much more difficult business for these companies than technology, and their money goes far away where they know how to use it.

That said, if you choose the big companies that are most likely to “work hard” and you need to invest in and refine your treatise until it has a real impact on your healthcare delivery, you’ll probably choose Amazon. It understands everyone, not just modern consumers, and seems to be making investments that refine, learn, and gradually appear to be more sophisticated in its treatise from the perspective of an experienced healthcare provider. .. In addition, its free cash flow is about 100 times that of the average healthcare system, leaving plenty of room for error.

Nick Patel, MD. Chief Digital Officer of Prisma Health (Columbia, South Carolina). The retail market continues to grow at an astonishing pace. While it provides consumers with easy and convenient access, it is inadequate for long-term management of patient health. Longitudinal care of the patient, including closing care gaps, close monitoring of unmanaged chronic illnesses, coordinating care, transitional care visits, annual wellness visits, life support or hospice, to name just a few. Is not set to.

It is also not closely tied to the community health system for continued care and escalation. We do not have a complete lab or imaging function in-house. On a daily basis, medical records lack interoperability with other EHRs, putting patients at risk of disparate care. More healthcare system partnerships are needed for patients to truly take advantage of retail products.

Kolaleh Eskandanian, PhD. Chief Innovation Officer at Children’s National Hospital (Washington, DC). We appreciate some technologies and the creativity of retail giants in implementing specific care solutions, but these services are highly “retail-oriented”, which is the only way these giants understand consumers. Provided in a way. Thus, this consumerist approach was in the context of sick care, not healthcare.

While it may deal with access and perhaps affordability, health consumers can also achieve reliability, care and continuity of coordination that can be achieved by linking these “retail-oriented” services with healthcare systems. Request. Only then can we guarantee an overall high value patient experience.

