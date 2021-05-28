ASUS ROG Gaming Phone 5 is now available





ASUS has released a powerful new ROG Phone 5 under the Republic of Gamers brand with features tailored to the mobile gaming experience.

Phones had to catch up as mobile games evolved beyond the simplicity of titles like Angry Birds. At the same time, as smartphones have become more powerful, mobile game developers have been able to create more complex and graphic-intensive titles. Tech Giant ASUS has invested in its own smartphone line, and the new game-focused ASUS ROG Phone 5 is now available.

TheASUSbrand Republic of Gamers (ROG) has been bringing game peripherals to market since 2006. ROG provides consumers with products such as motherboards, routers, keyboards, and games-focused phones. Recently, ROG has partnered with IKEA to develop a line of gaming furniture. The ROG Phone line was launched in 2018 and the latest iteration is the 2020 ROG Phone 3.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Sony sells insanely expensive phones with HDMI ports

ROG Phone 5 has the highest technical specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. With 16GB of RAM and a 144Hz AMOLED Samsung display, this phone can even run the most intensive mobile games. The phone starts with 256GB of storage, and its 6,000 mAh dual-battery design is said to provide daily usage. The ROG Phone 5’s charging port is on the side, so users can continue playing games when they need to be charged.

Smartphones are also being released with increasingly impressive cameras, and ROG Phone 5 is no exception. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX6868 wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide 13MP camera, and a 5MP macro camera. Many gamers also love adding RGB lights to everything from keyboards to room decorations. In addition, the back of ROG Phone 5 has a user-customizable programmable RGB logo.

Anyone interested in a new phone can find it on the ASUS website, where it will be retailed for $ 999.99. The Ultimate version of ROG Phone 5 will also be released later this year, with slightly more memory and storage. ASUS currently offers two peripherals for ROG Phone. A $ 150 ROG Kunai gamepad and a $ 70 ROG AeroActive Cooler, a clip-on external cooling fan. A phone as powerful as ROG Phone 5 may be a solid choice for anyone who wants to play mobile games from League of Legends: Wild Rift to the next Apex Legends Mobile.

Options continue to improve as more companies like PlayStation are considering expanding into mobile games. The ASUS ROG Phone 5 may be a bit overkill for the average consumer, but anyone who likes games on the go may want to see it.

Details: Everything we know about Apex Legends Mobile

Source: ASUS store

Sony Investor Presentation Causes Confusion About God of War: Ragnarok Title

About the author Hunter Mass (156 articles published)

Hunters are game-loving writers, artists, and storytellers.He / they

More from Hunter Mass

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos