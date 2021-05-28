The OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Nord 200 5G have confirmed that there are few details





The OnePlus Nord was actually a new series focused on more affordable devices for the mid-tier market, rather than returning to manufacturing the premium flagship, which is nearly half the price of its competitors. While the models aren’t equally available in all markets, OnePlus boasted that the first OnePlus Nord was actually the best-selling product in Europe and India on the first day. It naturally encouraged it to follow up with the new model, and finally and in the guessing game, it officially reveals that its name will be the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The “CE” means “core edition” according to OnePlus, which is almost the same as the corporate version of Samsung’s “fan edition”. It’s been distilled to the essential experience, and OnePlus says it adds some additional features. In other words, it sounds like a slight downgrade to the OG OnePlus Nord with some more modern features.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, formerly known as the OnePlus Nord 2, hasn’t really leaked much. One rumor is the switch to the MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip. If you end up with a Dimensity 1200, it could be a step up from the previous model, the Snapdragon 765G.

OnePlus has also confirmed that there will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N100, this time called the OnePlus Nord N2005G. Adding that “5G” to its name is important because the previous model lacked that feature. Again, this could be due to a switch to a more affordable MediaTek Dimensity processor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is only available in Europe and India and will be officially announced on June 10th. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G, on the other hand, is for the US and Canada and hasn’t been released yet. in addition.

