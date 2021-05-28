Google’s Wage Discrimination Proceedings Granted Class Action Status





Google is being sued for equal pay for equal work.

Angela Lang / CNET

The proceedings accusing Google of gender-based wage discrimination were given class action status on Thursday.

A lawsuit filed in San Francisco in 2017 alleges that Google violated California’s equal wage law by paying underpaid women who did the same job as men. Class action certification means that the plaintiffs in the proceedings are allowed to represent more than 10,800 women who claim wage bias against Google.

Editor’s top pick

Subscribe to CNET Now for the most interesting reviews, news articles, and videos of the day.

“Google continues to discriminate against female employees by systematically paying male employees who do virtually similar jobs under similar working conditions lower than Google pays.” Said the proceedings.

Kelly Dermody, a lawyer on behalf of women, praised the class action order. “Today is an important day for women in Google and the technology sector, and we are very proud of our brave clients who have led the way,” she said in a statement. “This order shows that it is important for businesses to prioritize fair payments to women over spending money to fight them in proceedings.” The news was previously reported by Bloomberg. I did.

“This means that the judge agreed that individual women could sue as a class rather than having to sue for relief,” said Kerry Ellis, one of the plaintiffs in the case. Tweeted on Thursday. “This is huge.”

The development of this case occurs when Silicon Valley faces gender and diversity considerations. Last week, five women filed separate proceedings against Amazon, alleging equal pay for equal work, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and various other employment law violations. Elsewhere in Google, the company’s artificial intelligence department has been plagued by turmoil after the attention-grabbing expulsion of researchers who called on Google for diversity issues and prejudices.

Google defended its payroll practices on Thursday. “We strongly believe in the fairness of our policies and practices,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “If we find differences in the proposed salaries, including between men and women, we will make upward revisions to remove them before the new rewards come into effect.”

Google has been involved in other battles for equal pay in the past few months. In February, search giants agreed to pay nearly $ 2.6 million to resolve a claim with the US Department of Labor for “systematic compensation and job discrimination” in offices in California and Washington. The ministry said it has found a wage gap that affects not only Google’s female engineering employees, but also women and Asian job seekers. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to provide approximately $ 1.3 million in repayments and interest to approximately 2,600 female engineers and $ 1.2 million to approximately 3,000 unemployed applicants.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos