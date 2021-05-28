Valve, SteamPal running on a handheld Steam console reportedly





The new report suggests that Valve is developing a handheld Steam console system called SteamPal.

Valve is reportedly developing a portable console system called SteamPal.

According to game insider Pavel Djundik, a controller codenamed “Neptune” will be available in the latest Steam client beta. Its real name is SteamPal, and the client beta also includes a reference to SteamPal Games. Djundik believes this could be a portable Steam console.

Valve’s “Neptune” controller is back in the latest Steam client beta.

There is “SteamPalGames” (GameList_View_NeptuneGames) under the name “SteamPal” (NeptuneName).

— Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 25, 2021

The update also includes new UI strings, including controller binding display, airplane mode, quick access menu system settings such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a power menu.

Valve may be running on a processed Steam console called “SteamPal” (codenamed Neptune).

The beta client update adds many references such as controller bindings, new UI strings such as quick access menus, system settings (airplane mode, wifi, Bluetooth), power menus and much more. https://t.co/BwDWjWWb06

— Steam Database (@SteamDB) May 25, 2021

This report arrives weeks after ValveGabeNewell’s co-founder and president held a Q & A session at a public school. So he was asked about putting Steam games on the console. “You will get a better idea about it by the end of this year,” he teased.

When Gabe Newell held a Q & A at a public school yesterday and was asked if Steam would put the game on the console, Gabe said he would have a better idea about it by the end of the year. https://t.co/ilr2rz9KwX

— Steam Database (@SteamDB) May 11, 2021

Founded in 1996 by Newell and Mike Harriston, Valve is the developer of the game distribution platform Steam. We also create our own games such as Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Portal, Day of Defeat, Team Fortress, Left 4 Dead and Dotafranchises.

Source: Pavel Djundik

