Worth |’Legend Of Mana’ (ALL) Remastered reveals game details





Players can embark on a mysterious journey with the Legend of Mana.

In Legend of Mana, new players and repeaters set foot in the hero’s shoes and embark on a journey to discover the mysterious mana tree in their dreams, but only discover that the world map is empty.

Throughout the adventure, players will encounter multiple stories, cast colorful characters, confront terrifying monsters in real-time battles, explore FaDiel’s vast world and experience the timeless story of their beloved RPG. Players get special artifacts that can be placed on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life through the land creation system. Players can advance the story in different ways based on their choices, providing a more personal and unique gameplay experience.

The Legend of Mana comes with remastered visuals, a rearranged soundtrack, and the first “Ring Ringland” mini-game to be available in the West. While traveling, they encounter a cast of colorful characters, confront terrifying monsters in real-time battles, and explore FaDiel’s vast world. In the meantime, experience the timeless story of the Legend of Manas.

In Escad Story Arc, players follow four childhood friends, Escad, Daena, Matilda, and Irwin, in a span of friendship, and encounter the conflicting motives of Faerie Wars, which happened more than a decade ago. In addition, players join L’Arc, the dragoon of the Dragon Killer Ark’s Draconis, to not only defeat the dragon of knowledge, but also embark on a mission to challenge another dragon named Sierra.

As players progress through the game, they will have access to the remote Del Orchard, home to Trent, an ancient tree that can grow fruits and vegetables used to feed pets, paint golems, and change equipment. It will be like.

Here are the details of the remastered visual content published in the Legend of Mana:

Specialized equipment players can use Equipment Smithy to forge unique equipment or modify existing equipment. Similarly, once an instrument workshop is established, it can be used to produce powerful magical instruments. Featured pet players can capture eggs and hatch pet monsters with supportive synchro effects to help players win battles. Pets live in a monster pen on the premises of the player’s house and can be quickly strengthened by sending them out to play the Ringlingland mini-game. Magic Golems Golems are magical creatures that players can collect and are infiltrated. With the power of mana, support the player in battle. Players can control Golem’s HP and stats, equip with over 50 different offensive and defensive abilities, and defeat enemies in battle.

Pre-orders for Legend of Mana on Nintendo Switch are available today.

Learn new abilities of the Legend of Mana by performing basic actions such as jumping and guarding in battle.Use these newly discovered abilities to unlock destructive feats and discover different techs for different weapon types.

Players who purchase Legend of Mana before July 23 will receive an early purchase reward that includes 10 PS4 avatars and a custom Legend of Mana theme or PC (Steam) Legend of Mana wallpaper.

The Legend of Mana will be digitally distributed on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC (Steam) for $ 29.99 on June 24, 2021.

