No need to worry about using JavaScript





Google says you don’t have to worry about JavaScript when it comes to searching, as it’s basically nothing different than static content.

This is explained in the latest episode of the Search Off the Record podcast featuring Google’s Martin Splitt, John Mueller, Gary Illyes, and Daniel Waisberg.

Mueller covered the topic of building a website using a static site generator. This made him and Splitt notice that they both used the same tool called Hugo.

For simplicity, Hugo uses the Markdown language to generate pages, but with the limitation that you can’t use HTML for nofollow tags, redirects, etc.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Mueller is building a personal site that requires redirects, and the only way Hugo can implement redirects is to use JavaScript.

Then ask Google’s resident JavaScript expert Splitt if there’s any reason to worry about using JS.

There’s no reason to worry, says Split, and he explains why:

“No, don’t worry …

A common question I get with JavaScript is whether JavaScript content is treated differently. The content has annotations. What we consider to be the centerpiece of an article, or what we consider to be content such as aspects.

But as far as I know, and as far as I can see, it crawls the page, then places the content in the document in the index, then renders the page, and then completes the content from the DOM.

that’s it. There is no fundamental difference between JavaScript-generated content and static content, unless you have an edge case and you don’t see the JavaScript-generated content. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Splitt refers to “edge cases” without elaborating on them. Google has previously described potential SEO issues on your site when using JavaScript.

The main thing to avoid is to use JavaScript in a way that forces the user to interact with the elements on the page to display the content.

A basic example of this is hiding the content behind a button that the user must click to render the content.

This is a problem as far as SEO is concerned, as Googlebot does nothing when crawling web pages.

If the content is hidden behind a JavaScript element that the user has to click or tap, Google won’t show it. Therefore, you cannot use the content to understand the page and rank it in the search.

Site owners who plan to use JavaScript in this way as a design choice should make sure that hidden content is not important to understanding the content of the page.

If you’re not sure if JavaScript is blocking Google from displaying the content of your page, it’s easy to find.

Use the Fetch as Google tool in the search console to understand what Googlebot can display when you crawl your site.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

If the Fetch as Google tool can render all your important content, you are clear. As Splitt says, don’t worry.

This is just one of many topics discussed in the podcast. Listen to the entire episode below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos