TechData Announces Cloud Insiders LIVE Event June 14-18





Clearwater, Florida-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Tech Data today announced a new cloud-centric forum called Cloud Insiders LIVE from June 14-18, 2021. Comprehensive Partner Events aims to empower IT channel professionals through virtual event programs. It focuses on learning, collaboration, and driving innovation and transformation both inside and outside the cloud.

Cloud Insiders LIVE is open to IT professionals of all experience levels and capabilities, inviting participants to leverage TechDatas’ expertise in sales, technology, and business strategy through a comprehensive knowledge-sharing experience. ..

Developed in response to the rapid transition to the cloud last year, Cloud Insiders LIVE takes TechData’s commitment to go beyond the traditional role of distributors by creating high-value experiences for technology enrichment and realization. is showing. The mission of the community is to equip IT businesses and professionals with the skills and relationships they need to succeed in their current and future technology environments.

It is important to promote lifelong learning with IT. Tech Data continues to innovate in the way it provides partners with enrichment tools that help them today and in the future. Cloud Insiders LIVE goes far beyond traditional distributors by building a rich network of business and technology leaders, sharing new ideas and learning, and jointly resolving complexes in the cloud. This is a good example of positive acceptance. Nethercoat, SVP, Advanced Solutions, Americas.

Here’s what you can expect during this interactive virtual event:

Sponsored IT Training and Certification (Core Program) Sponsored by best-in-class vendors such as Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud, this event is a coveted training and certification in the industry for a variety of IT roles. Includes paths and routes to options (eg, free sale to Tech Data partners and team members, technology, business, marketing). Some training is provided by Tech Data Exit Certified, a certified training provider of over 9,500 courses from over 25 major technology brands. Registration for vendor-sponsored training for registered participants is now open and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Collaboration and Learning Zones Learn about the latest cloud and technology topics and trends from TechData leaders and industry experts. The agenda provides recommended tracks for each area of ​​interest and encourages participants to “build their own agenda” by choosing from sessions across different zones.

Business Transformation Zone Work with TechDatas Cloud Practice Builder consultants to organize a series of dynamic workshops to help you optimize your cloud practices and take them to the next level. Cloud practice leaders can expect to let go of tactical tools and resources to enhance their strategy, training, services, sales, and marketing capabilities within their organization. Connect Zone Extends professional connectivity across channels. Through a variety of interactive panels on topics such as agile transformation community-led roundtables, one-on-one Genius Caf featuring Tech Data Coaches and featured Cloud Insider speakers. Participants have the opportunity to expand their network with channel peers and industry professionals with similar interests. Solution Zone This series of tactical and interactive sessions sheds light on recent innovations in Tech Data Advanced Solutions. Participants can expect to move away from the solution zone with accessible tools, resources, and strategies implemented in their organization. The topics are:Cybercrime in the cloud Hybrid cloud revolution in the next generation of workplaces Devices and the cloud

About technical data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. With our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills and next-generation technology expertise, our channel partners have the products they need to connect, grow and advance the world. You can bring your solution to market. Tech Data is ranked 90th in the Fortune 500 and has been named one of the most admired companies in the Fortune world for 11 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos