Amazon’s thriller “panic” involves teens in dangerous competition





Don’t panic.

Amazon’s new thriller panic chases teens in a small town in Carp, Texas. They face an unusual and dangerous set of challenges. Compete for a $ 50,000 jackpot prize that can be a ticket from a dead end environment.

The series was created by Lauren Oliver and is based on her novel of the same name.

I love Friday Night Lights. I hate to refer to other things. It seems like Im is comparing himself to them, which is rude, but Friday Night Lights was a big benchmark for us, “she said. “It was an interesting model in terms of actually evoking a place, centered around it, and in that case a literal game. But it’s really about people and relationships. So I always call it the gold standard for television. I have held up like that.

Panic is about games, but it’s also about characters.

Heather Nil (Olivia Welch), left, and her sister Lily (Carina Calf) are in a “panic”.Matt Ranks / Amazon Studios

At its premiere on Friday (May 28th), Panic will be centered around Hezanil (Olivia Welch). Heathernil considers Fear Factor type games as the only option to get his family out of a dire financial hole. She is competing with her friends Natalie Williams (Jessica Sula), the mysterious rookie Dodge Mason (Mike Feist), and the wildcard Ray Nicholson. Town law enforcement agencies are trying to end dangerous competition.

Oliver’s novel “Before I Fall” was adopted on the big screen in 2017, but “Panic” is her first writing and writing of a television series.

Lauren Oliver, the best-selling author and creator of “Panic”.Getty Images at Amazon Studios

Since 2014, I’ve always been involved in or working on that iteration, she said. So hopefully it’s a kind of message. We love stories that were successful overnight in this country, but in 2021 and I originally sold the rights to movie books in 2014. Then there was a movie adaptation that someone did, and then it took a few years, the studio wasn’t a fan, and really for me panic always belonged to television. Because even when I was writing a book, I didn’t have the space for everything I wanted to explore.

Heather (Olivia Welch) in a dangerous competition in “panic”.Matt Ranks / Amazon Studios

It was a long trip, but I’m happy. I finally went to Amazon and they prioritized holding shows for young people and a diverse audience. I can’t think of another studio that offers TV shows in the hands of creators and writers who never owned the copyright for television and movies.

Rahal (Ray Nicholson, Central) and other teens compete dangerously in a “panic”.Matt Ranks / Amazon Studios

Unlike her character, Oliver grew up in nearby Westchester County — far from the Show Texas setting.

I started writing books in Oregon, then returned to New York and spent a lot of time in the northern part of the state, “she said. “We shot the original pilot in New York. Panics were shot a lot outside at night. And we became like four tornadoes, an ice storm … it’s a witch we’re bad at. It seemed cursed by me, so I was planning to move to Texas for production reasons.

“I didn’t want to pretend it was somewhere after we moved it. It’s a town very similar to many American towns, and I don’t see much on TV,” she said. Told. “The more specific you are, the more realistic something feels, and ironically, I think it’s somehow more universal.

