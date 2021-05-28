MGAEC Technology Partner Hosts Innovative “Power of Where” Symposium





Industry leaders share breakthroughs, best practices, and how accurate next-generation spatial intelligence programs can be.

Tweet this

In a panel discussion, five leaders in the AEC industry predict that location intelligence technology could become a future build environment, and how AEC experts address many of the key issues facing people around the world. Discuss what you can do. The “Power of Where” symposium series was created to bring a vision of the future to modern life.

“At MGAEC Technology Partners, we’ve been breaking through the status quo of design innovation for decades, and that’s our job,” said CEO Scott Bailey. “In this series, we wanted to set the standard for finding the best way to achieve quantum improvements in the design and construction of AEC projects, and that’s exactly what we’ve achieved.”

“Everyone working in this space knows how quickly technology changes and improves,” said Brey Tucker, Autodesk’s AEC Power of Where panelist and senior industry manager. “It’s invaluable to be together to see where we are and evaluate not only where we are heading, but how we get there.”

Mark Goldman, Panelist and Director of AEC Industry Solutions, said: At Esri. “The importance of integrating people and systems has become one of the key topics in our industry. We have a story about how people use these technologies to do this work. I’m always looking forward to sharing real-life experiences with. “

Another “Power of Where” panelist is Landtech Inc. Includes Zachary Jaffe, a GIS reader for. Anita Soni, Senior BIM Manager in Skanska. Gideon Simons, a leading geospatial consultant for Arkadis, UK. Marci Carrillo, Team Leader and Vice President of Psomas. And Steve Mulberry, Geospatial Innovation Strategist, Continental Mapping / GIS, Inc.

The “Power of Where” symposium will be moderated by Stan Hennigh, Esri Partnership Manager at MG AEC Technology Partners, and Jennifer McGregor, Director of Strategic Partnerships at MG AEC Technology Partners. In addition to the invited speakers’ project presentations, the symposium will include a question and answer session.

what:

A unique symposium that attracts industry leaders to discuss the transition from BIM to GIS in the building, engineering and construction industries

why:

The arrival of the transition from BIM to GIS provides a deeper vision and insight into the design, construction and operation of 21st century infrastructure and building projects.

when:

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 11:00 am CDT

Where:

The event is virtual. Register here.

The Power of Where series is four separate forums, each addressing the industry’s current thinking, trends, and needs. Access the first forum discussion from here. Future forums will address new innovations in the commercial real estate industry and new areas of digital twin technology.

MG Details AEC Technology Partner MG’s mission is to build partnerships within the AEC community that promote economic prosperity and create an environment that stimulates innovation and growth for both clients and staff. The secret to MG’s success is simple. We are passionate innovators who take an ongoing learning stance, test their ideas according to their curiosity, and work closely with their partners to move the industry forward.

Esri’s global market leader in detailed GIS software, location intelligence, and mapping helps customers maximize their data potential and improve operational and business outcomes. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, Esri Software has been deployed in more than 350,000 organizations around the world and more than 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. These include Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. With a pioneering commitment to GIS, Esri designs the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics.

Source MGAEC Technology Partner

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos