Download “Among Us” to your PC for free now – BGR





Few video games turn into a true crossover cultural phenomenon, but two games have swept the world in the last few years. The first is Fortnite. In addition to being one of the most fascinating proceedings in the tech industry, this is the most popular game in existence. The second is Among Us. If you somehow missed this indie sensation when it exploded last year, today is your lucky day.

From now until 11:00 am on Thursday, June 3rd, Among Us will be available for free from the Epic Games Store. It’s a PC version of the game, but the minimum specs are incredibly low, and the game supports cross-play between Android and iOS, so you can play with your friends on any platform.

If you’ve never played Among Us before, the concept is simple. Four to ten players work together as a crew to prepare a spaceship for departure, but one or more players are assigned the role of fraudster and kill members of the crew. When the crew finds the corpse, they call an emergency meeting and everyone tries to puzzle who the murderer is.

It’s relatively simple, it’s so much fun, and the game goes by so quickly that even people who don’t usually play games should have faced Among Us head-on. But many were surprised to learn that the game actually debuted on mobile devices in 2018 and didn’t get any attention at all. It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic occurred and content creators discovered the game that it began to grow in popularity. Today, thousands of people are playing among us every day.

It’s also worth noting that Among Us is free to play on mobile devices. You don’t have to pay cents to play the game on iOS and Android, but there are ads and microtransactions (don’t worry-neither is terrible). The Switch and PC versions of Among Us, on the other hand, sell for $ 5 each and come with lots of free cosmetics in addition to removing ads. Basically, if you need “Among Us” wherever you go, it’s okay to get the game on a PC that you can download for free.

You need an Epic Games Store account to get the games for free. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll also need to enable two-factor authentication to charge for free games. This is a rule created by the company in April 2020. Basically, if you want a free game, you need to protect your data. To do this, go to your account and[パスワードとセキュリティ]Click the tab and select the desired 2FA option.

