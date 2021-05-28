CD Projekt Red still doesn’t know when Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the PlayStation Store





Adam Kiciski, president and CEO of CD Projekt Red, admits that it is still unclear when and when Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the PlayStation Store.

Adam Kiciski, President and Co-CEO of PerVideo Games Chronicle, CD Projekt Red, confirmed at a shareholders’ meeting that the potential future of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store is still in the air. “Unfortunately, I don’t have any new information on this point,” he said. “We’re still discussing, and with each patch the game gets better and there’s tangible progress, but we said the decision was Sony’s exclusive decision, so about the fact that they made the decision. I’m waiting for information. Take this game home. Until then, I can’t say anything more. “

A class action proceeding against CD Projekt Red in December 2020 was also taken up at a recent shareholders’ meeting. The developers shared that a lawsuit over the poor performance of Cyberpunk 2077 on previous generation consoles will be filed in court in June. The proceedings filed by Rosen Law Firm were the first of two class action proceedings against Cyberpunk 2077 on CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077, a role-playing video game set in the future, was initially removed from the PlayStation Store due to reported bugs, glitches, and crashes that broke some games at the time of game launch. Many players have stated that the game is “virtually unplayable” on the latest generation consoles (such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has previously been subtle about the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077, discussing PlayStation’s decision to postpone the release of some upcoming games. I made a comment. “”[There] There are two approaches to this. Regardless of quality, you can keep the date and release the game or ship it at the right time. We always take the latter approach. There have been some examples that have received considerable attention from publishers trying the former approach. “

Despite its removal from the PlayStation Store following class action proceedings and poorly performing reports, Kiciski previously shared his belief that Cyberpunk 2077 could recover from its initial critical reception. “I don’t see the option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077,” he told Reuters. “We are confident that we can put the game in a state where we can be proud of it and therefore sell it successfully over the years to come.”

Developed by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

