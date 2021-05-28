Innovation Collective and AARP Innovation Lab Launch Better Aging Through Technology Pitch Competition





AARP-sponsored national pitch competition on longevity and aging

Pitch competition will connect startups with the future of Innovation Collective, a dilapidated partner city in Brooksville, Florida. Innovation Collective Brooksville is the culture’s first community-wide incubator, accelerating companies focused on aging and longevity. Through grassroots activities and strategic partnerships with communities, academia, healthcare, and private sector businesses, IC Brooksville has empowered the entire community to address the challenges we face as we grow older. ..

Jacqueline Baker, Vice President of Startup Programming at AARP Innovation Lab, said: “We look forward to working with the Innovation Collective to identify startups that can help solve today’s biggest challenges affecting people over the age of 50.”

AARP Innovation Labs works with and supports the winners to help them improve their business. Grand Prize winners will have the opportunity to attend the AARP Innovation Lab’s Grand Pitch Finale in the fall and receive up to $ 25,000. The event will highlight the best and best start-ups that identify challenges and solve key issues facing older people.

“We want to provide a fascinating and enjoyable environment for this pitch competition, focusing on those who are creating value and beauty in the area of ​​better aging. During 90 minutes. The jury and audience are the world of startups, “said Garen Moreno, Vice President of Corporate Development at Innovation Collective.

Qualified applicants must apply and submit by June 10, 2021. The finalists will be elected on June 15, 2021 and the contest event will be held on July 1, 2021.

To submit your Better Aging Through Technology Pitch Contest application, please visit http://pitch.innovationcollective.co/ or email us.[email protected]For more information. Click here for official rules and terms of use.

About Innovation Collectives Innovation Collectives are a team of individuals who believe their goal is to make a fundamental difference. We are a passionate group that constantly helps people around the world unleash the potential to transform their economies and cities. It’s all about human prosperity and affluent life.

AARPAARP is the largest non-profit, non-partisan organization in the United States that aims to allow people over the age of 50 to choose how to live according to their age. AARP, which exists nationwide and has about 38 million members, strengthens the community and advocates the most important things for the family: health safety, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin, the country’s largest circulation publications. For more information, please visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanolor and follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol, @AARPadvocates, @ AliadosAdelante on social media.

Media contacts: Lori Bainum, Innovation Collective, [email protected]

Source Innovation Collective

