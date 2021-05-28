Nintendo Switch Pro Leak: A 4K hybrid console is coming out with this Fall Release date and price, is this legal?





Nintendo has something, and it’s the Nintendo Switch Pro, which has long been rumored to be the company’s most advanced hybrid console, and it was leaked to see the release date this fall. There are rumors that an official announcement from Nintendo is coming soon, which will happen at this E32021 in June.

(Photo: Enrique Vidal Flores)

The world is more than two years old, even without Nintendo console updates. The company’s latest release was released on Switch Lite last year in 2019. The mainline of hybrid consoles was first released in 2017, but since then no predecessors have been seen and fans want more.

You may have been lucky as E3 2021 is approaching and rumors are spreading about Nintendo’s future plans. This could bring new life to the console four years from now. Certain competitors are also entering the market, especially as Valve aims to debut its handheld gaming PCs, which will be a direct competition with Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch Pro: Leaks and Rumors

(Photo: Eric Mclean)

So far, there’s nothing specific about the Nintendo Switch Pro yet. In particular, the console is just the brainchild of the company’s speculators and leakers. The console may or may not come, and if so, it may not be the “Pro” version, but the “Nintendo Switch 2” speculated by the company.

However, most of today’s leaks point to the Switch Pro console, and trusted leak rep Emily Rogers (@ ArcadeGirl64) has somehow revealed that Switch Pro is coming out on social media. This is in line with Bloomberg’s report on Switch Pro news and the announcement on the evening of May 27th.

— Emily Rogers (@ ArcadeGirl64) May 27, 2021

There is no announcement so far, but tonight is still expected, and NoA and Nintendo of America are closed every Friday, and it will be today or the next day. The Nintendo Switch Pro is a better version of the Switch with 4K video, OLED and other upgrades, so it’s expected to cost at least $ 300 or more as an SRP.

E3 2021: Will Nintendo announce the Switch Pro?

People weren’t too sure that Nintendo would announce Switch Pro this year, or even in May this year to confirm the existence of the console. Recently, Twitter has become a trend with “Nintendo Switch Pro” and has received a lot of attention in the community.

Every time Switch Pro is trending pic.twitter.com/T95Bzjh5rp

— Keifer (@DannyVegito) May 26, 2021

It’s still rumored now, but most fans are expecting an announcement from Nintendo, hoping it will happen before E3 on June 12.

SUPER NINTENDO SWITCH is the best name for a new switch. It’s ridiculous to call everything “plus” or “professional.” It’s great to call things SUPER. https://t.co/xNeUxn5Aom

— Casey Neistat (@Casey) May 27, 2021

