Launch of AirPods 3: Specifications, features, new designs, Indian pricing, and everything you know so far





Apple’s next-generation AirPods 3 has been in the news for quite some time. A few weeks ago, there were rumors suggesting a launch on May 18th with Apple Music HiFi. But that didn’t happen, so it’s not yet known when Apple will launch the AirPods 3.

Thanks to the leak, I learned a lot about Apple AirPods 3. Rumor has it that it has a similar design to the AirPods Pro, has a smaller stem, and doesn’t have a replaceable chip or ANC. It’s also the first design since the launch of AirPods in 2016.

Apple hasn’t published about AirPods 3 yet, but expects Cupertino’s gain to spill some beans at WWDC 2021 starting June 7. With that in mind, we decided to elaborate on everything we know so far. Apple AirPods 3.

Apple AirPods 3 Specifications and Features

-So far, some renderings and live photos of what is known as Apple AirPods 3 have been published online. Several YouTubers have also introduced similar clones. We know that future AirPods, like the Apple AirPods Pro, will have shorter stems due to these leaks. Some leaks suggested adding replaceable hints, but others did not approve the same.

Apple AirPods 3 clone with case

–Everything ApplePro shares a video to take a closer look at Apple AirPods 3. The overall design of the case is the same, but the form factor has changed slightly. As suggested in the previous leak, this case is now not comprehensive and tall. Also, the driver housing is a bit narrower than the AirPods Pro.

-According to another report, Apple AirPods 3 may borrow the AirPods Pro’s “pressure release” feature, which uses the earphones’ small vents to relieve pressure in the ear canal during use.

–I also learned that Apple is working on a new wireless chipset included in Apple AirPods 3. This new chip, probably called the U1, improves battery life and range and offers some additional features.

–Apple AirPods 3 will also get a system-in-package (SiP) solution similar to AirPods Pro. This allows the H1 chip and noise canceling circuitry to be adapted to a more compact design.

-Future AirPods will be equipped with an ambient light sensor and can be used as a health monitoring device. According to a report from DigiTimes, the production of these ambient light sensors is probably increasing due to the new wireless earphones.

Photo Credits-Gizmochina, Apple AirPods 3 Rendered with Case

-Future AirPods may also be able to adjust the volume of music according to surrounding activities. Apple patented this feature last August. The patent also describes how future AirPods can help keep roads safe using a combination of GPS data from a smartphone or smartwatch and location data from the earphones themselves. ..

-In addition to this, the spatial audio feature may also be replaced by Apple AirPods 3. Currently, this feature is exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

–AirPods 3 may not have ANC functionality, but these earphones may be using other futuristic methods. Another patent granted to Apple states that future AirPods will allow users to control their earphones with aerial gestures.

-Not to be missed, there are rumors that Apple may use bone conduction technology for future AirPods “multipath audio stimulation with audio compressors.”

Release date of Apple AirPods 3

The Apple AirPods 3 has been long-awaited by fans. The earphones were supposed to arrive with Apple Music HiFi on May 18th. Apple introduced lossless audio, but didn’t have any hints about AirPods 3. According to fresh rumors, these earphones will arrive at WWDC 2021, which will start on June 7. If that doesn’t happen, Apple will release AirPods 3. Along with the iPhone 13 series in September.

Apple AirPods3 India Price

As with the launch date, there is little information about the pricing of Apple AirPods 3. However, with previous price trends in mind, we expect the price of the device to be around Rs 12,000.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos