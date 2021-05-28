Senate considers R & D bill to counter China and strengthens manufacturing





What began as a practical effort to boost Washington (AP) scientific research and development was the United States with China and other countries, including $ 50 billion in emergency funding to strengthen domestic computer chip manufacturing. It has been transformed into a large Senate bill aimed at increasing competitiveness.

American innovation and competition law are key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and headed for an important vote late Thursday. It is also a test of whether the split 50-50 Senate can achieve bipartisan outcomes when the Democrats are under pressure to change the rules for overcoming obstructions and deadlocks.

Senators have gone through days of debate and amendments towards the possibility of a final vote.

Senator Maria Cantwell, chairman of the Board of Trade, which oversees the Democratic debate, said we had an open debate process and gained more mind share with people about why this was important. think.

The bill has enjoyed widespread bipartisan support, but has been weighed down by the breadth of its efforts. The bill actually swelled to more than 1,000 pages, so it’s a collection of bills that the Republicans threw warning signs on, and senators from both parties called for additions and changes.

Top Republican writer Todd Young of Indiana offers his underlying suggestions, co-authored with Senate leader Chuck Schumer as part of the history of innovation, such as the moon landing and the launch of the Internet. Characterized. Washington needs to be nurtured in order for the United States to remain competitive.

Young said in a speech Thursday that it wasn’t about defeating China. He mentioned it about standing up to the challenge posed by China to be a better version of ourselves.

Biden has included a legal element as part of his big infrastructure plan, the US Employment Law, and a similar claim that the US needs to increase its investment to stay competitive with its rivals, especially China. I am doing.

In a virtual meeting with the CEO last month, Biden talked about plans to build today’s infrastructure about the global shortage of computer chips that are disrupting the supply and sale of daily necessities, from mobile phones to new cars.

At the same time, large-scale innovation legislation will be one of the more comprehensive investments in US R & D in recent years as it seeks to strengthen and rebuild its own industries that have shifted abroad in the era of globalization. ..

Senator recognizes China’s growing influence without inciting divisive anti-Asian rhetoric, bearing in mind that hate crimes against Asian Americans surged during the coronavirus pandemic. I tried to balance it with increasing.

At the same time, Senators agreed to work on an amendment that shows a change in attitudes towards China’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19. In a new investigation into the origin of the virus and its potential for connection to laboratory research, it will block federal funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virginology. The city has registered some of the first viral cases.

The highlight of the bill is an urgent $ 50 billion allocation to the Department of Commerce to launch semiconductor development and manufacturing through R & D and incentive programs previously approved by Congress. They focus on the military, automakers, and other important industries that rely on computer chips.

The United States used to make far more chips than it does today, but some senators put the United States at risk of global supply chain fluctuations, as has happened in the last year’s shortage. I said there is.

The Endless Frontier Clause approves funding for the National Science Foundation, including the establishment of the Department of Innovation, as well as R & D funds and scholarships for students focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs.

Other measures clarify national security concerns and target money laundering schemes or cyber attacks by entities on behalf of the Chinese government.There is also a by-American clause for US infrastructure projects

In summary, the Innovation Act is a collection of bills that span several Senate committees. This was a priority for Schumer, a Democratic leader who has long advocated a stricter approach to China. He and Young began a conversation about teaming up on the bill during training in the Senate gym, lawmakers said.

It’s unclear if the bill will find support in Democrat-led homes.

