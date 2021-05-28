‘Fortnite” Mistborn’ collaboration confirms Kelsier Skin, novelist confirms on Reddit after Epic bullying





“Fortnite” is teasing the player with a mysterious message, but many have confirmed that it will be deciphered and will soon appear in collaboration with Brandon Sanderson’s popular fantasy novel series “Mistborn”. .. Initially, skin leaks suggest that it is the popular protagonist of the novel series, Kersier, and will soon bring turmoil to battle royale.

The encounter between battle royale and fantasy is new to Fortnite as it has already collaborated with large titles such as Marvel, DC, Ghostbusters, Tron: Legacy, and other fantasy genre titles. Not. But this is the first time the game features something from a spectacular fantasy novel, especially something from a giant like “Mistborn”.

Epic Games has established itself as one of the top collaborators as “Fortnite” soon debuted another popular crossover after making fun of the “crossover” with the NBA. The great thing about these crossovers is that you can effectively seduce a variety of fan bases, including non-Fortnite fans, to get them into battle royale and bring new content.

“Mistborn” participates in “Fort Knight” and confirms novelist

Initially, through the official Twitter account (@FortniteGame), we will tease “Fortnite” about to start collaborating and focus on the mysterious messages related to “Mistborn”.

Decoding the text image, the player guesses it’s a popular fantasy novel series, and the question reaches the author.

Fortunately, someone like Brandon Sanderson is active on his social media and is immediately working on a collaboration between “Mistborn” and “Fortnite” via Reddit’s r / brandonsanderson subreddit. is.

Here, the author said that Kersier is the main focus of the upcoming “Fortnite” skin, bringing “Mistborn” into the game.

In addition, Sanderson revealed that this is possible because he is a friend of Donald Mustard, also known as the director of “Fortnite,” which paved the way for collaboration. The two initially collaborated on another game project known as Epic Games’ blockbuster game “Infinity Blade.”

Kelsier Skin is the first “Fortnite Mistborn” collaboration child

As revealed by Sanderson, Kersier will be the skin with digital adaptation to “Fortnite” directly from the pages of the large novel series of “Mistborn”. Apart from that, the popular gamer and leaker Ali-A first revealed through Twitter (@OMGitsAliA) what Kersier’s skin looks like in the game.

* NEW * Kersieskin is now available at Fortnite Store!

This gave the protagonist of the novel series a new breath, especially when he joined the battle royale, which included some of his favorite weapons, buildings and wallpapers.

However, this release is not yet official. This means that after the collaboration is announced, this may or may not be the final output released by Epic Games.

