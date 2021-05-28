Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro + are now available





The Oppo Reno 6 series is official and has a total of three phones. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro + are now available in China. The new Oppo phone supports a 90Hz display, a 64-megapixel triple camera, up to 12GB of RAM, and 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 is a base model starting from RMB 2,799 (about 31,800 people). The starting price for the Reno 6 Pro is RMB 3,499. The price of the most premium Reno 6 Pro + in the series is RMB 3,999 (about 45,500 people) for the base model. Currently, you can pre-order all three phones in China. According to a TechRadar report, Oppo has not announced plans to launch the Reno 6 series in other markets, but it is said it will be available in India in July this year.

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro features the same design language as the Reno 5 Pro with its slim body and curved display. The color options are the same as Reno6. It features a slightly larger 6.55-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Run the MediaTeks Dimensity 1200 processor under the hood of the phone. The smartphone has the same camera as the Reno 6, but with the addition of a black and white 2 megapixel sensor on the back. It also has a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro +

Oppo Reno 6 Pro + offers the highest-end specifications of the three, but has some similarities to Reno 6 Pro. You can use the same display, front camera, and battery with the Reno 6 Pro +. The main difference is in the processor and the rear camera. The Reno 6 Pro + has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The quad camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

