Google woman suing for gender bias wins class action status





Google at Alphabet Inc. failed to convince the judge to block the status of the class proceedings in the Gender Wage Proceedings filed on behalf of approximately 11,000 women.

A judge at San Francisco State University confirmed a class action proceeding on Thursday, allowing four major plaintiffs to represent 10,800 women in response to Google’s claim to pay more to men to do the same job. did. Previously disclosed analysis showed that the case sought more than $ 600 million in damages. Women allege violations of the Equal Wages Act, one of California’s most powerful measures across the country.

“Today is an important day for women in Google and tech, and we are very proud of our brave clients who have paved the way,” said Kelly Dermody, a lawyer on behalf of women, in an email. I did. “This order shows that it is important for businesses to prioritize fair payments to women rather than spending money to fight them in proceedings.”

Dermody said the next move would be to bring the proceedings to trial, which could begin in 2022.

Google said it has been doing analysis to ensure that salaries, bonuses and stock rewards are fair for the past eight years. “If we find differences in the proposed salaries, including between men and women, we will make upward revisions to remove them before the new compensation comes into effect,” the company said in an email statement.

Last year, 2,352 employees were paid more “over almost all demographic categories,” according to Google.

Oracle women win big in court battle for equal pay

This decision follows a similar ruling in a proceeding against Oracle Corp last year. Women from other tech companies who have appeared in court to change salaries and treatment at work are struggling to gain traction, much like women in the more traditional industry. From retail to finance. The US Supreme Court set high standards in a 2011 ruling that prevented Wal-Mart’s 1.5 million female workers from pursuing allegations of discrimination as a group.

Twitter Inc. And Microsoft Corp. Both female engineers failed to obtain class action status in a sexist proceeding, and these decisions were upheld in the appeal.

The women who led the Google proceedings quoted an analysis by David Neumark, an economist at the University of California, Irvine, in a court filing in July that the company would pay female employees “in a similar position. He said he was about $ 16,794 less a year than “men.” “Google paid fewer base salaries, bonuses, and stocks to women than men in the same job and location,” they said.

Equal pay for equal work remains a bill, policy plans target gaps

Google has also been accused of violating state unfair competition law between 2011 and 2017 with a policy of seeking advance salaries from job seekers and perpetuating women’s low wages and seniority. The proceedings were filed in 2017. The company tried to dismiss the proceeding, but the judge dismissed the request in 2018.

Google argued that protecting itself from equal pay for equal work claims in class actions required “infinite individual testimony” of the various types of work performed by more than 33,000 employees.

Judge Andrew YS Chen of the San Francisco Superior Court objected. In order for jobs to be “substantially similar” under the Equal Wages Act, Chen wrote that “jobs do not have to be the same and do not require exactly the same obligations.”

In February, Google about 260 to settle the U.S. Department of Labor’s allegations that tech companies underpaid thousands of female workers in software engineering jobs and discriminated against women and Asian job seekers. I agreed to pay 10,000 dollars.

The case is Ellis vs. Google, CGC-17-561299, California Superior Court, San Francisco County.

— With the support of Max Abelson and Malathi Nayak

(Updated with Google comments in the 5th paragraph.)

