Innovative rotating container technology in DP





Vancouver, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-DP World (Canada) Inc. Is New Gold Inc, which promotes the export of copper concentrates using DP World Fraser Surrey. Announced the signing of a long-term contract with. Rotating container-Special rotating head technology.

New Gold is excited to partner with DP World Fraser Sally, a world-class marine terminal and intermodal solutions group (ISG). New Gold will be the first mining company in North America to use the ISG rotating container system, from mines to ships. New Gold recognizes that the containment of bulk products from mines to ships benefits the environment and significantly reduces or eliminates the risk of dust loss associated with bulk processing.

DP World Fraser Sally will be the first marine terminal in western Canada to begin exporting dry bulk cargo using rotating containers. This innovative new export method begins the era of exporting dry bulk goods in a more environmentally friendly way. In this way, instead of using a traditional bulkship loader, a completely sealed container can be rotated 180 degrees in the hold to unload the contents. A mobile dust control unit is mounted around the edge of each container’s hatch to release water mist and reduce dust levels.

As a result, there is no product damage or loss, and the risk of environmental pollution during transportation and loading is dramatically reduced.

In addition to concentrates, Rotener technology can be used for sulfur, wood pellets, fertilizers and grains.

DP World (Canada) Inc. Maksim Mihic, CEO and GM of the company, said: We are pleased to partner with NewGold Inc. to enable trade that will bring significant environmental benefits in a more efficient way. Rotating containers are an innovative solution that makes Canada’s exports more competitive in the global market.

DP World has established a world-class marine terminal with continued investment in Fraser Sally. The agreement with New Gold and the launch of this model for exporting cargo will set new standards for shipping, enable smarter trade and create a better future for everyone.

The new operation at the DP World Fraser Sally Marine Terminal is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

About DP World

We are a leading provider of smart end-to-end supply chain logistics around the world, enabling trade flows around the world. Our comprehensive products and services cover all links in our integrated supply chain from offshore and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks, as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

These services are delivered through an interconnected global network of 148 business units in 60 countries on six continents and have a significant presence in both high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we do business, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities and strive to make a positive contribution to the economy and communities in which we live and work.

A dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 54,620 employees from 137 countries is committed to delivering unmatched value to our customers and partners. This is achieved by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships with governments, shippers, traders and other stakeholders in line with the global supply chain relationships that have been built. Mutual trust and lasting On the foundation of the partnership.

We look ahead, anticipate change, deploy industry-leading digital technologies to disrupt world trade, further broaden our vision to create the smartest, most efficient and innovative solutions, and the economy. It has a positive and sustainable impact on society and the planet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos