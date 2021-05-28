Google Maps has some amazing new features that you probably won’t be able to use – BGR





Google has just announced a great feature on Google Maps, but it’s already here so you can’t even use it unless you travel to Sydney, Australia, where Google’s new accessibility tools have been rolled out to Google Maps users.

Unlike other Google Maps features that are more widely deployed, new features require more time to expand into more markets. This is because Google has introduced Street View navigation to indoor locations such as busy train stations. This is a great use of Google Street View technology, but it’s not as easy to implement as shooting every street in the city with a Google car. As a result, this feature is limited to Sydney and it will take time to cover other major markets in Australia and abroad.

Anyone who has tried Street View on Google Maps knows how useful this feature is. Drop the little yellow person down a street that supports Street View and you’ll get a better view of the neighborhood. This is a great feature for exploring new cities and understanding what your next destination will look like.

Google Maps indoor street view mode at Sydney Station. Image source: Google

However, Street View is very useful in the scenarios that Google describes in its blog post. Train stations, airports, shopping malls, and other crowded indoor locations can be cumbersome to navigate, especially if you have a tight schedule. Street View helps you get used to the layout of the building and understand how to get to your indoor destination as soon as possible.

Google has built a new map accessibility feature with the New South Wales Department of Transportation to allow people to plan their journey inside the station. Street View images are available at 130 train stations and 12 subway stations in Sydney. With Street View indoors, “You can virtually navigate interactive panoramic images inside Sydney’s train stations so you know your way when you get there.”

This isn’t the only accessibility feature of the new Google Maps launched by Google on Wednesday. The following may be even easier to expand to more markets than indoor Street View support.

According to Google, the map supports detailed navigation routes for accessible routes that span 70 complex train and subway stations in Sydney. “With these tools, you can find the best access points, exits, signs, and routes within your station and more accurately predict how long you’ll be traveling along these routes,” Google says. , Here is an example:

The Google Maps transfer guide contains accessibility details. Image source: Google

To use this feature, enter your destination in Google Maps and then[ルート]You need to tap the menu. From there, select the public transport icon and route options such as “wheelchair accessible,” “less transfers,” and “less walking.” Tap the route you choose and you’ll be prompted whenever you need to navigate a complex Sydney station on your way to your final destination.

