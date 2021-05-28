Android PS5 controller support | Connect via USB or Bluetooth





Is Android PS5 controller support coming soon? It’s definitely not a secret that Android now runs on the official Linux kernel. This means that whenever there is a brand new Linux kernel feature, it may be available on Android devices.

Sony PS5 Controller: DualSense Wireless

The Sony PS5 controller, officially called the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller, is usually readily available on many Android devices, but two of its best features are adaptive triggers and a tactile feedback system. The official Linux kernel, and even Android.

Nevertheless, the Linux kernel will add support for more PS5 controller features. At some point last year, Phoronix was able to find a new Linux kernel driver that was actually submitted by a Sony engineer who was reported to add support for the new DualSense game controller when connected via USB or Bluetooth. I did.

Android PS5 controller support

According to XDA developers, the kernel driver is reported to add all the major controller features that may include motion sensors, LEDs, touchpads, light bar readings, battery levels, and even rumble. According to Medium, tactile company Rofeld says the driver will allow Android apps to control the left and right actuators separately.

However, the user can only control the intensity, not even the frequency or waveform of the vibration itself. In addition, key features such as VCM-based haptics and adaptive triggers are said to not yet be supported by the driver. Unfortunately, due to the Linux force feedback framework, we couldn’t support both.

Linux kernel driver

Nevertheless, the kernel driver is said to have been merged into Linux 5.12 and is being officially ported to the Android Common Kernel. It is said that it has already been integrated into the Android 12-5.10 and Android 12-5.4 branches. Therefore, it is possible that the Snapdragon 888 device running Android 12 is getting the new driver.

Future Google Pixel 6 series will be released with Linux kernel 5.10. This means that it may have a new Linux kernel driver for the Sony PS5 controller. Drivers are currently backported to the Android 4.14-stable, Android-4.9-q, and even Android-4.19-stable branches, allowing OEMs to choose the patches they need.

XDA developers note that the DualSense controller is very immersive. For the correct implementation, it is not even possible for an Android app to activate the vibration of the Sony DualSense controller, as in the PS5 gamer design method. Android also can’t support the slightly adaptive triggering feature of the controller, which adds a bit of technical resistance.

