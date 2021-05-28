Google lets users password protect their search history





Google is now allowing users to password protect their Web & App Activity pages, including web search and Google Maps usage history.

You can use a password to prevent other users who are using the same device you are logged in from from easily accessing your activity.

The Web & App Activity page contains a wealth of personal data. Track your YouTube viewing history, Google Assistant queries, Google Play usage, and more, as well as search and map activity.

This data can be useful for looking back when users try to follow the way they found something, but the main reason Google tracks data is to serve personalized ads and search results. is.

For the first time, users can hide data from people who shouldn’t.

Previously, all you had to do to view someone’s search history was pick up your phone or laptop and type activity.google.com in the address bar.

The new validation option allows users to set a password that everyone must enter before viewing the web and app activity pages.

Here’s how to turn on validation:

How to password protect your Google search history

Follow these steps to password protect your web and app activity pages.

Log in to your Google account. Go to activity.google.com.[マイアクティビティの確認を管理]Click.[追加の確認が必要]Click.[保存]Click. Enter your password to confirm your ID.

If you successfully protect your activity page, instead of history[確認]A button is displayed.

Clicking the button will take you to a screen where you can enter your account password and return to the activity page with the entire history.

Other ways to manage your Google activity history

Google offers multiple ways to manage your activity history.

At the top of the page is a row of buttons that allow you to turn data collection on and off.

Clicking on one of the options will take you to another screen where you can choose to automatically delete the activity after a set period of time.

You can choose to automatically remove Google activity after 3, 18, or 36 months.

You can manually delete the history at any time. In fact, Google recently added an interesting new option for manual removal.

Delete the last 15 minutes of Google search history

With this week’s Google I / O, the company introduced the ability for users to quickly delete their search history over the last 15 minutes.

To use this feature, tap your Google account profile picture and[最後の15分間で削除]Click.

This option can be useful if you are studying a topic that is far from your normal interest. If you delete the history, the query will no longer be used to personalize future ads and search results.

