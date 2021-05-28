Innovation Zone surveys still show issues raised by Story County and others





It’s been a month since the controversial proposal to create an autonomous innovation zone was abandoned and put into investigation, but the concept continues to be repulsed as it passes Congress.

Simultaneous Resolution SCR11 will establish a committee of six appointed members to study innovation zone proposals, including assessing their impact on economic development, natural resources, the environment and local tax revenues. The bill passed the Senate on May 19 with a voice vote.

Comments from lobbyist Mary Walker in neutral testimony on behalf of Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Story County at a hearing at the Revenue Parliamentary Commission on Tuesday talk about tax revenues and concerns about future growth in Story County. Caused. As a supporter of the concept, Blockchains Inc. owns approximately 67,000 acres of land and led efforts to support the concept earlier this year. Blockchain did not testify at the committee’s hearing.

The original proposal allowed the blockchain to create a new form of municipality that would act as a county within the county, but this measure would allow it to receive all tax revenues from technology companies within the zone. I was worried. Story County misses the taxes it would otherwise receive. Opponents also expressed concern about the Tesla Giga Factory, which is expected to generate millions of dollars in tax revenues for state and local governments due to property tax cuts that are due in 2024.

Austin Osborne, Story County Manager, has proposed the County 2016 Master Plan, which includes high-density urban housing development near high-tech real estate.

According to Osborne, he’s not looking for a ranch house with horses on an acre of plots, but wants to have a place in Story County to do so and protect those areas for that. [This area is] For millennials, Generation Z, tech people, and people who want to live in the immediate vicinity of innovation.

Osborne and the county were neutral about SCR11, but if they proceeded with the investigation, they would promote the progress of the proposed innovation zone project and the development of Story County’s existing framework to promote the zoning and planning process. He said he needed to compare the situation. It only takes about 180 days, depending on the developer’s plans.

In March, Story County Commissioner resolved to oppose the concept of innovation zones as a bill.

As long as Nevada has the necessary structures to manage them [technological] According to Osborne, if we have the right resources, we will fully support them. No problem. Commissioners strongly oppose it in terms of separation from local governments and everything related to it. As the interim research goes on, you’ll find that you really don’t need to move things this way because you think your goals are here. We are already in the innovation zone.

Congressman Teresa Benitez Thompson (D-Reno) often lacks consideration of how it will affect the region, from infrastructure and affordable housing to the environment and water consumption. I shared some of her reservations with bills and projects.

According to Benitez Thompson, my experience with many projects where we want to focus on economic development is economic development in a vacuum, without considering these other things. When talking about the impact, I think this conversation is quite late. We need to discuss how this works and what the next decade will look like in the region.

Editor’s Note: This article was first published in Behind the Bar, a Nevada Independent Newsletter dedicated to the comprehensive coverage of Congress in 2021. Sign up for our newsletter here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos