When will cross-play come to Rainbow Six Siege?





Ubisoft has confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege will finally be cross-play in the near future. The long-awaited connectivity feature is “currently being tested” for deployment on both PCs and cloud servers later this year.

Currently, there are only PC and cloud games on the menu.

A PlayStation-Xbox connection will eventually be added to Siege, but Ubisoft is “warning” about linking console and computer gamers in games that require precise aiming and instant action. I will. A long list of “pros and cons” will be considered before a decision is made.

Both console families already support generational lobbies.

Jean-Baptise Halle, director of Siege, said: “When it comes to console cross-play, it would be great if the PlayStation and Xbox could at least eventually play together.”

UbisoftRainbow 6 players will soon be able to play in the same lobby, regardless of the console.

Beyond the fact that Ubisoft is actually “testing” the feature on the 2021 release date, the details of Rainbow Six Siege’s cross-play are relatively quiet.

Developers will announce details of the System Link feature on the Ubisoft Forward stream on June 12th. Dexerto will announce more information about Xbox and PlayStation, as well as details on how to implement cross-progression. With cross-play.

Ubisoft already knows that it is trying to bring a system hopping account to Rainbow Six Siege through the “Ubisoft Connect” program. This feature allows you to “play the game on one platform and keep going on another.”

Dexerto initially proposed to achieve cross-progression much faster than cross-play. It seems that it may actually be released at the same time later this year.

Ubisoft PlayStation and Xbox may have to wait a little longer than PCs and cloud gaming players.

For now, keep an eye on the Ubisoft Forward stream on Saturday, June 12th. All questions surrounding Ubisoft’s plans for cross-play and cross-progression at Rainbow Six Siege will almost certainly be answered.

I will update this article as more details become available.

