Shareholder activists demand reforms from Amazon, Google and Facebook

Investors and activists this week provide Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter with stronger protection against racial prejudice in Amazon’s facial recognition software and other surveillance products and the spread of disinformation on Facebook. It presents a list of required shareholder resolutions. Establishing stronger workers and human rights protection in all four companies.

Shareholder advocates and activist allies held a press conference on Monday, and several resolutions were presented this week next to the board of directors of Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter. Proponents did not expect the resolution to be passed, but it is reported that the board of directors of some companies has already advised shareholders to vote against it. Alphabet’s union representative said her union could organize strikes if Alphabet did not adopt worker protection and civil and human rights reforms. Board next month.

Shareholder advocates such as Arjuna Capital’s Natasharam and social justice investor advocate Mary Beth Gallagher have various resolutions to protect investors as much as possible, not just as socially responsible behavior. Emphasized that it is being presented to the company’s board of directors as a reform with trustee interests such as debt and business losses due to omissions on these issues.

Proponents were pessimistic about all or any of the resolutions passed. Although similar proposals to these companies have failed in the past, it was still worth presenting them to the board as a way to determine shareholder sentiment. Jonas Kron of Trillium Asset Management, for example, has determined from SEC filing how the other 40% of investors voted for Facebook’s resolution because Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 60% of Facebook’s shareholder votes. You should be able to.

Targeting disinformation and misuse of facial recognition

Shareholders are pressing Facebook’s board to better reduce the spread of disinformation on the platform. Meanwhile, two Amazon resolutions seek to ensure that corporate Rekognition facial recognition software and other products do not violate privacy, citizenship, or human rights.

Facebook and other social media platforms have been closely monitored in the United States during the 2016 presidential election campaign as they became concerned that the dissemination of false information about candidates could compromise the integrity of the election. I did. Shareholder advocates claim that the Facebook brand has declined in recent years as the platform is used as a tool to incite significant disinformation, hate speech, and ethnic violence.

At Wednesday’s annual shareholders’ meeting, these supporters proposed a study investigating whether Facebook should take special steps to reduce the platform amplification of falsely disruptive information.

Amazons Rekognition software has been attacked by human rights advocates and Amazon investors, saying the technology disproportionately misidentifies women and dark-skinned people and makes them vulnerable to law enforcement abuse. Insist. Amazon investor Harrington Investments entrusts an independent investigation to Amazon’s board of directors to determine how much this facial recognition technology threatens or violates the privacy and civil rights of people around the world. I hope that.

Face surveillance dramatically expands law enforcement powers and threatens rights such as privacy, freedom of expression, freedom of association, and due process for all. But the threat is greatest to black and brown communities, Muslim communities, immigrant communities, indigenous communities, and others historically and now being left behind and targeted by police, Harrington said. Michael Connor, Executive Director of OpenMIC, a non-profit advocate, said: statement.

He quoted a study from the 2019 MIT Media Lab, where Amazon’s system, Rekognition, determines the gender of women’s faces and dark-skinned faces in photos, rather than similar services from IBM and Microsoft. Found to be much more difficult.

Amazon announced in June last year that it had stopped selling Rekognition to law enforcement customers. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would extend its moratorium indefinitely.

Alphabet may face worker strikes, protests by other unions

Alphabet workers can go on strike if the tech giant does not adopt the worker protection and civil and human rights reforms presented to the company’s board of directors at the June 2 shareholders’ meeting. The Alphabet Trade Union (AWU), as a group of workers, is ready to do everything on its own to protest the failure to enact these resolutions, union representative Laksha Mutskumar said on Monday. Stated.

Alphabet’s shareholder resolutions include new protection for whistle blowers, a call for the appointment of independent directors with human and civil rights experience, and a request for disclosure of all Alphabet censorship measures implemented at the request of the government. It is.

[Actions] Mutskumar said it could include strikes, petitions, and publicly speaking about our issues, answering Venture Beat’s question about the union’s potential response to the board’s refusal to adopt reforms. ..

The Alphabet Workers Union consists of over 800 full-time employees, temporary employees, vendors, and contractors working at Google, YouTube, and other Alphabet subsidiaries. It was formed in January as a minority union that lacks the power to force collective bargaining for compensation. AWU members are members of the powerful Communications Workers of Americas CWA Local 1600 Chapter, which consists of 700,000 members.

It’s a new union with limited power, but Muthukumar said AWU has already secured some victories in the Alphabet workplace.

Providing legal services to employees in the face of retaliation [for speaking out] So they don’t have to undertake a billion-dollar company on their own, she said. Recent campaigns include having Google post employee rights to the data center office, so employees can get more information and discuss payments and other issues. You can organize and exercise your freedom of speech.

Big Tech integration goes well and begins

Labor organization at large tech companies is a fairly new phenomenon, and so far the results have been mixed. Last month, Amazon workers’ efforts to integrate with retail, wholesale, and department store unions (RWDSU) at Amazon warehouses in Alabama failed despite public attention and encouragement from President Joe Biden. The election results were challenged by the union organizers.

Last year, gig employers like Uber and Lyft successfully upheld California legislation that allowed contractors to circumvent labor laws. But this week, Uber officially approves the British driver union, GMB, which could pave the way for collective bargaining by drivers with ride-sharing giants.

Associate Professor of History at the University of Rhode Island, American history on 10 strikes.

The objective fact that the number of union members in the United States has been declining over decades. At the same time, however, there is also high support for polls by journalist unions, graduate student unions, and even unions and grassroots organizations undertaken by the Democratic Party in their move towards more labor-friendly policies. I told Venture Beat.

But the biggest problem is that while there is a reason for hope, there is also this huge barrier to our non-functional labor law. Currently, companies can engage in intimidation of a huge level of workers when they try to organize them.They can cause the union to lose elections fairly easily, and even if the union wins, the company can be delayed. [union certification] For another worker to vote and force another election.

