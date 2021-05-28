Apple Watch leads the smartwatch market, but Wear OS still has hope





Given the growing interest in personal fitness and health in the last few months since the pandemic last year, it’s no wonder that smartwatch sales have increased significantly during that period. .. Given its focus on health and fitness and its proven track record of saving lives, it’s no wonder that the Apple Watch continues to lead the market until the first quarter of 2021. It’s not too late for Google Wear. However, the OS may only take a break in the coming quarters, assuming the partnership with Samsung will pay off.

Compared to the same first quarter of last year, the smartwatch market grew 35% year-on-year. Counterpoint Research hasn’t pointed out the cause, but it’s easy to see the trend given what happened in the world within the last 12 months. People are becoming more aware of their health, and smartwatches that can detect arrhythmias and arrhythmias are especially popular among consumers.

Counterpoint Research focuses on which brands and platforms are leading the market. Again, it’s no wonder that the Apple Watch is still leading the race, increasing its pie share by 3%. Samsung’s shipments grew, but they still lost some of their overall market share. Huawei is still ahead of Samsung in second place, but that number continues to decline as expected.

When it comes to platforms, Wear OS is almost non-existent, but it can change quickly. Market research firms point out the recent announcement of Wear OS, which integrates Samsung’s Tizen OS into smartwatches, suggesting that such partnerships could help increase both interest and shipments in Wear OS smartwatches. doing. Samsung will continue to benefit as future Galaxy Watches will have access to more Android phones in the process.

Google is definitely playing a lot of cards here. Especially because it’s in the process of finally acquiring Fitbit. The latter is best known for fitness trackers, but some smartwatches also use their own custom operating system. It’s not yet clear if they will eventually run Wear OS, but if they do, the Google section of the graph can grow significantly.

