Added to Gmail and Google Workspace[Googleフォトに追加]button





Google is new to Gmail[写真に保存]Expand the button. This allows users to automatically save emailed photos directly to their Google Photos library.

According to an announcement from Google, this feature will be rolled out to individual Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers within a few weeks. It will be available with the Add to Drive button already available to users.

With this new feature, users don’t have to download the file to their computer, just re-upload it to Google Photos and save a lot of time.

How to save Gmail images directly

Once published, it works as follows:

“This feature is turned on by default. For the target photo,[ドライブに追加]Next to options similar to[写真に保存]You can choose the button, “Google said in a blog post.

However, you cannot save PNG photos emailed by your mother, as they can only be used as JPEG files at startup. Google hasn’t yet provided details on when or what features this feature will work in other formats in the future.

This new feature is being rolled out ahead of some major changes to Google Photos scheduled for June 1st.

Don’t forget to reduce storage

Starting June 1st, the beloved unlimited storage options for high quality images will be reduced to 15GB. This is not so common in an era when you always have a camera at hand. However, the upper limit only considers images added after June 1st. That is, you can add as many images as you need before that date.

Basically, there are a few days left to store as many photos as possible in Google Photos Drive before the cap is introduced. Unfortunately, this means that if new features aren’t available yet, it might be better to do it a long way.

to continue! Back up your photos to Google Photos. It’s easier than ever.

