



Aniluda Legidi May 28, 2021 11:20:37 AM IS

It looks like a gaming laptop and may have a ROG badge, but the FlowX 13 is more than just a gaming laptop. Surprisingly, that’s a good thing. With a powerful 8-core GPU and a game-friendly Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU, the Asus ROG Flow X13 can’t withstand all sorts of heavy gaming loads. Light games like The Division 2 and Horizon: Zero Dawn don’t even reach 60fps at low 1080p settings.

For more demanding titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Metro Exodus, the frame rate was 51 at medium settings and 38 at regular presets, respectively.

These are not exciting numbers. Unless you like playing esports titles and older games such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and Rocket League, you won’t be able to enjoy the game on this machine.

Obviously you’re not good at games, but if you take a step back and look back at the ROG logo, you’ll see that you’re actually seeing one of the best ultra-portable productivity machines you can buy today.

Its 8-core AMD CPU is a 5900HS, which is cool enough and allows you to stretch your legs, no matter how slim the chassis is. And that GPU that looks so weak when playing games? Nvidias NVENC encoder packing support. This provides excellent video capture and transcoding performance. For demanding tasks like 3D rendering, this CPU outperforms the more powerful chips on more powerful laptops.

Whereas gaming laptops offered high refresh rates and 16: 9 screens, this machine offers a 13-inch 3: 2 display with 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The content is tack sharp and the colors are accurate. I measured 98.8 percent sRGB color gamut coverage and an extraordinary contrast ratio of 1222: 1. The brightness is good at 300 nits, but far from the 500 nits that Apples MacBooks hit.

On top of that, the battery life is excellent and the device regularly exceeds the 7 hour mark (the display is set to 120 nits).

One disappointment in the design is its speakers: they just can’t hear in any kind of calm and noisy environment. I think this is a design flaw. The bottom firing design is preferred over the smarter Apple-style top firing design.

Verdict: Ultra Portable Editing Workstation or Streaming Rig

Speakers aside, laptops are really good, and I enjoyed my time with it. The laptop should be thin and powerful, small enough to fit in a bag or tote bag without straining the fragile bones.

That said, Flow X13 uses the Id as a secondary device only. After all, I’m a gamer. It’s great to have a slim, light companion for capturing and broadcasting streams and editing photos and videos on the go, but lacks raw GPU horsepower and screen size to meet that. I am. Itching in the war zone.

Or is it?

Thankfully, Asus is aware of this limitation and has been working on the solution for some time. I can’t give you the details, but all I can say is that I tested the prototype and was very impressed.

If you need a powerful and premium ultrabook running Windows 10, FlowX 13 is for you. If your work isn’t tied to a GPU, we recommend the Yoga Book 13 or Zen Book 13.

Rotate the Tuf F15, especially if your game needs something more powerful. Or, if you’re not in a hurry, wait a moment and pray that Asus will get rid of that transformative secret project rap sooner rather than later.

