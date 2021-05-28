The Microsoft Edge update adds new online shopping capabilities.





Microsoft has added new useful features to the Edge browser. This is useful for online shoppers, especially bargain hunters who frequently visit Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other popular big-box retailers.

The Redmond-based tech giant released Edge version 91 on Thursday. The new update comes with a price history tracker (via DigitalTrends) that helps nifty shoppers make informed decisions by observing trends.

Microsoft Edge introduces new price history feature

With the new Edge browser, when you visit some retail stores on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Home Depot, Target, Best Buy, and Wayfair, you’ll see a new price tag icon in the address bar.

If you click the icon while browsing the product page, a price history graph will pop up. This allows online shoppers to see if a product is priced above or below average. If it is too high, it is in the best interests of the shopper to wait for the price to drop again. However, if the price is cheaper than usual, it’s not surprising that shoppers strike while the iron is still hot.

The new Edge also offers Bing Rebates as a top-of-the-line cherry. This allows users to earn cash back when they use Bing to make online shopping purchases. According to Microsoft, shoppers can use Bing Rebates in over 1,100 stores, including their favorite laptop brands Dell and Lenovo. The former offers 1.5% cash back and the latter offers 2%.

Bing Rebates helps users save a lot of the best pages on their Dell and Lenovo laptops.

How to get the new Microsoft Edge (version 91)

If you want to enjoy the benefits of the new Microsoft Edge, you can update your browser in the following ways: Go to the menu button next to the profile icon and[設定]Click to[Microsoft Edgeについて]Select to download the latest updates.

Microsoft has pulled out all the shots to compete with Google Chrome. This week, Redmond-based tech giants reported that they have added a new dictionary feature to EdgeBrowser. It’s also reported to be faster than Chrome with the addition of a new speed boost.

Edge still has a long way to go to catch up with Chrome. The Google browser is still the most popular internet crawler in the world.

