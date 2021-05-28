Need to buy Microsoft Surface Duo?





Microsoft’s laptop / tablet hybrid Surface series has been very popular for many years because of the agility that devices give owners. Today, tech giants believe there are solutions for mobile-sized devices.

The Surface Duo is a pocket-sized mobile device that keeps Microsoft from pulling you into your phone, tablet, or foldable phone. That is the point. The purpose is to be completely new.

At a basic level, it opens like a book with two 360-hinge-coupled screens and runs a hybrid of Microsoft and Android software, so you can use it like a phone for watching, playing, and communicating on the go. I will. But it’s also a productive device with the company’s Office 365 apps in the foreground.

So what does it look like?

–Design

Duo is about the same height as a traditional smartphone, but slightly wider and fits comfortably in your hand or pocket.

However, because there is no screen on the front, closing the device creates a mysterious atmosphere. In this state, it looks more like an e-reader than anything else.

It’s also worth noting how thin, open and flat the Duo is. It’s slightly thicker than the USB-C charging point at the bottom of the right panel, so it fits comfortably in almost any pocket.

Surface Duo consists of two easy-to-use displays (Martyn Landi / PA)

In short, this is a very smart looking device.

However, when you open the Duo, the elegance you see in the first impression is slight, especially if you’re used to opening the device to one big screen, especially if you’re looking at a foldable phone such as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold series. It will be dim.

Here we have two separate screens split by a hinge and one camera lens. In fact, unlike many other foldable cameras, this is Duo’s only camera and, as a side note, has limitations as a photography device.

The 360 ​​Hinge greatly improves Duo’s overall agility by allowing you to open, fold, balance, and use the phone in any way you can think of, but this is already the device behind it. I have to feel that there is. The era for its screen layout and minimal camera options.

-experience

But what about when you actually start using it?

Things get even better when it comes to the software experience, thanks to Microsoft’s decision to basically use Google’s Android as the foundation of the UI and build on it.

The result is a version of Android that feels close to the mobile version of Windows, centered around a complete suite of Office 365 apps.

These apps, of course, perform best on Duo and take advantage of the two screens provided to allow users to easily multitask when managing emails and documents. I will.

Duo works well here. This has the basic advantage of displaying the two screens side by side first, allowing the user to open two related apps at the same time to work more smoothly. For example, display an email on one screen and a calendar on the other. ..

However, some apps go a step further by using pull-up and drop gestures from the bottom of the screen. This allows your app to occupy both screens and focus on productivity, such as opening one email on one screen and opening the rest. The other email – basically a mobile tablet or desktop experience.

Add 360 hinges to expand your possibilities.

360 hinges allow users to create a wide range of viewing angles (Martyn Landi / PA)

You can turn the screen below into a keyboard by laying the device flat on your desk and opening it to mimic a miniature laptop. This essentially recreates the laptop experience when you need to type quickly.

This is all very impressive, but the problem with Duo is that these experiences are too limited to primarily the major Microsoft apps.

Many others try a single screen view that doesn’t work for split screens or looks uncomfortable when there is a large gap in the center.

Also keep in mind that dragging and dropping items between two apps or screens is not easy and often impossible, so you’ll have to resort to old-fashioned copy and paste.

By the way, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 allows you to open and view two apps side by side, including a photo gallery and an email app. You can also drag photos from the gallery to your email. You can do this with Duo.

-camera

There is also a problem if you only have one camera.

Its position at the top of the screen on the right is fine. Fold the second screen in front of and behind the display on the right to single-screen smartphone mode to take selfies as easily as the traditional front. Facing the phone camera.

You can fold Duo in place and use it like a traditional smartphone (Martyn Landi / PA).

But if you want to take a picture of what’s in front of you, you need to point your device at your hand to record your movements and switch the camera’s viewfinder to another screen so you can see what you’re doing. there is. I’m trying to capture.

It’s awkward to explain this process, and it’s actually doing it.

There is no problem with the image quality. Users who are happy with casual photography need only be happy, but they may not be serious photographers.

However, given that this device is a productivity device, this is not an overall concern.

But given the Duo’s £ 1,349 price tag, you might expect a little more.

-verdict

In that case, the Surface Duo will be double-sided, just like its design. On the one hand, it’s a beautifully designed productivity tool that completely rethinks what a mobile device is.

However, Duo feels more like a preview in the future than a finished product. There are too many problems here to guarantee the current price tag.

But this is an absolutely noteworthy product category. Microsoft’s Surface line has become an industry standard in the areas of tablets, notebooks and hybrids. There is no reason why it fails to fulfill Duo’s future promises.

