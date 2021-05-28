Companies are switching to SIM-only transactions.That’s why — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Communication is an important part of doing business, and retailers need to stay in touch with customers, suppliers, employees, and other third parties.

Staff need to communicate not only with other staff, but also with their managers and customers.

Although there are many ways to bridge communication between the parties, mobile phones and email are still the most popular because of their convenience and accessibility.

When choosing a way to communicate with different parties, enterprises need to choose a reliable and affordable way to stay connected. SIM-only trading, especially tailored for businesses, is a popular option and more businesses are choosing them than available alternatives.

What is a SIM-only transaction?

Traditionally, people have purchased mobile plans that include phones, SIM cards, and the rates that are most suitable for them.

However, this is an expensive option for businesses as it adds the cost of mobile devices to the overall cost of the plan.

SIM-only plans, on the other hand, offer only SIM cards that allow data, text, and calls, depending on the plan chosen by the SIM card provider and company.

These plans are often cheaper than mobile plans and are suitable for businesses, especially those with a large number of employees, as the plans do not include a phone.

There are so many companies that switch to SIM-only trading, so it’s not surprising that there are benefits to switching. Here are some more notable ones.

SIM only trading is cheaper

As mentioned above, the cost of the device is not taken into account in the cost of these plans, so a two-year monthly contract that includes the device and SIM card will make your business cheaper.

If your company has devices available to your employees, especially if you don’t want them to use your personal phone for business purposes, you don’t have to incur additional costs.

Companies don’t want to be tied up

Many companies do not want to have long-term contracts, some of which can last up to two years. SIM-only trading removes this limitation and gives companies the freedom to choose the plan that suits them best.

Providers like Lebara allow businesses to sign up for a 30-day plan, which is billed on a rolling basis. This means that companies can pay as much as they want each month and end their plans when they no longer need the service.

By signing up for SIM-only transactions at Lebara.co.uk, companies can also choose from plans that offer a variety of data, text, and call hierarchies, depending on their needs.

There is no credit check for Lebaras SIM only transactions. This makes the sign-up process easier and more convenient, especially for companies that want to get a SIM card for a large number of employees.

Flexibility and freedom

There are various SIM-only plans on the market, but not all are the same.

They all provide varying amounts of data, talk time, and testing, allowing enterprises to adapt their requirements to the best provider.

This flexibility allows companies to search for the best provider and switch between different plans as requirements change. The flexibility and freedom to choose the best provider and the best plan is a wise choice for companies following this route.

Freedom to choose any phone

Many companies that choose a SIM-only plan allow employees to keep their existing phones as needed or if they have dual SIM phones.

Employees aren’t tied to a single phone like their employer has adopted a mobile contract plan, so they can change or upgrade their phones as they please.

In this way, employees can use the latest and greatest phones as needed, or the right phones for what they need.

In addition, employees who receive a SIM card from their employer do not have a contract with a SIM card provider and do not need to file information with HM Revenue and Customs. Employers have entered into these contracts on their behalf.

For companies that terminate their contracts, they may need to switch to a new phone that may not be suitable for their employees.

With SIM-only plans, these companies can wait as long as they want to get a new phone. You can also get a new phone at any time if it fits what you’re looking for on the phone.

No need to transfer or change mobile manver

For companies that want to upgrade their phones but want to keep their phone numbers, SIM-only transactions are best.

All they have to do is replace the SIM card from the old device and insert it into the new device. The numbers for these devices are the same.

Doing this will ensure that clients and customers have no problems contacting you or your employees when purchasing a new mobile device or switching to a new plan.

No need for two phones

For companies where employees need to have a company number, they will carry two phones. This can be inconvenient, especially if you need to carry two separate chargers on both phones.

Due to the growing popularity of dual SIM phones in the UK, employees can use two SIM cards (one for business and one for personal use) on the same device, so have two phones. No longer needed. An ideal way to manage your personal and business devices.

If employees already own dual SIM phones, the company does not have to incur additional costs to purchase the corresponding phones for them. Often, employees have phones that are far more powerful than companies buy anyway.

In this way, employees can use the best devices and businesses can save money without having to buy a phone for them.

Take advantage of 5G

5G is much faster than previous technologies and can be up to 100 times faster than 4G connections. 5G also has lower latency, which reduces latency in Internet-dependent businesses.

SIM card-only plan providers allow businesses to upgrade their existing SIM cards to 5G-enabled ones, taking advantage of the increased coverage, faster speeds, and reduced latency that 5G brings.

These accelerations enable enterprises to take advantage of technologies such as cloud computing, cloud storage, machine learning, and the Internet of Things.

If you are upgrading your business or employee plan to 5G network, you will need to consult your current SIM card provider or shop as there are no restrictions if you are using a SIM-only plan. There is.

Choosing or switching SIM-only plans for your business and your employees will bring enormous benefits to your business.

This saves money on communications and purchasing new devices for employees. Eliminate the need to switch numbers when upgrading your phone, and make all the benefits of 5G available to businesses and employees.

