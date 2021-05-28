Apple TV 4K 2021 Review: Faster Chip, Flashy iPod-Like Remote Control | Apple TV





The second-generation Apple TV 4K has a faster processor and promising specs, but in reality it’s all about the new iPod-inspired Siri remote. And it all comes with a price.

The Apple Media Streaming Box, which costs 169, is at the top of the market, despite being 10 cheaper than its predecessor, with direct competitor prices ranging from 50 to 130. But Apple TV 4K offers something that most other products can’t. Services from iPhone manufacturers such as Siri, iTunes, TV +, Music, Fitness +, AirPlay2 streaming system.

The new model looks the same as the previous generation. An easy-to-understand black box with a matte top and glossy sides, with a small LED on the front to indicate that it is above it.

Redesigned Siri Remote Control The second generation Siri remote control has a power, volume, and mute button to control your TV and sound system, as well as a back and home button for navigation.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The remote has been completely overhauled, introducing traditional navigation buttons and new touch-sensitive scrolling that is reminiscent of the old iPod’s Click Wheel. This is a significant improvement over older models.

The new click pad at the top of the remote control consists of up, down, left and right pads and a center button for selection. The whole thing is touch-sensitive, so you can also swipe to navigate the interface and scrub the video.

In apps that support this, the user presses the pause button, then presses and holds the outer ring for 0.5 seconds, then moves it clockwise or counterclockwise to play the video, much like using an old iPod. You can scrub back and forth. Please note that Disney +, YouTube, BritBox and some others do not yet support the new gestures.

tvOS 14.5 Apple TV software is a derivative of Apple iOS called tvOS, which is generally easy to use and supports multi-user accounts for different members of the household.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Apples ace-in-the-hole is a comprehensive app developer support that outperforms competitors on Amazon, Google and Roku. In addition to major brands such as Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube (with Google Play movie), BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, STV Player, UK TV Play, Now, BT Sport, BritBox, Acorn Such. If you need one box for every app, Apple TV is for you.

Then there are Apples iTunes, TV +, Arcade, Music, Fitness +, Photos services, games and various utilities. It supports AirPlay 2, which allows you to send music and videos from your iPhone or other Apple device to your TV, but Google Cast doesn’t.

specification

Processor: A12 Bionic

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32 or 64GB

Connectivity: wifi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5, HDMI 2.1

Software: tvOS 14.5

Format support: up to 4K @ 60Hz, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10 (high frame rate).Dolby Atmos, Digital and Digital Plus

Dimensions: 35 x 98 x 98mm

Weight: 425g

iPhone XS A12 Bionic Chip The new Apple TV 4K is slightly faster than its predecessor with the A12 Bionic chip, which first appeared on the iPhone XS in the 2019s.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The new box connects to your TV using the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications. This is required for higher resolutions, higher frame rates, and eARC audio connections, which are becoming more and more common in new TVs and soundbars. However, it is also compatible with TVs that use older HDMI connections.

There is also a new wifi 6 standard. This helps people with low excess to speed up to Apple TV when they get a new router with wifi 6.

sustainability

Apple TV 4K uses 100% recycled tin for soldering logic boards, 100% recycled aluminum for remotes, and 20% recycled plastic for multiple components. Apple also uses renewable energy for final assembly and analyzes the environmental impact of streaming boxes in its reports.

Boxes are generally repairable and cost 146.44 outside the warranty period. Repair specialist iFixit gives the Apple TV 4K a repairability score of 8 out of 10, but says it’s difficult to replace the remote battery. Apple offers trade-in and free recycling schemes, including non-Apple products.

Press and hold the Siri button on the side of the observation remote to control voice, control playback, integrated search for all streaming apps, and ask questions just as you would on an iPhone.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

It has a built-in threaded radio for connecting directly to compatible smart home devices.

A clever feature uses the iPhone’s sensor to adjust the color of your TV for more accurate color output, but you don’t need it if your TV supports Dolby Vision.

Apps that support high frame rate HDR (60 frames per second for 4K HDR) are very limited at release.

You can use your iPhone or iPad as a remote control, or enter text such as pasting a code from your password manager.

Two pairs of Apple AirPods or Beats headphones can connect to your Apple TV for late-night movies without disturbing your neighbors. This is a killer feature.

This box can output audio to AirPlay compatible speakers instead of a TV, such as the HomePod or HomePod mini.

You can connect most Bluetooth joypads, including Xbox and PlayStation controllers, to play games.

The new remote control (right) eliminates the split upper touch panel of the previous model (left) and is thick and heavy, so the sides are hard and the back is curved, making it easier to grip. Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian Price

The second-generation Apple TV 4K costs 169 for 32GB of storage and 189 for 64GB.

The new Siri remote can be purchased separately at 55.

For comparison, the Apple TV HD is priced at 139, the Nvidia Shield TV is priced at 129, the Google Chromecast with Google TV is priced at 59.99, the Roku Streaming Stick + is priced at 49.99, and the Amazon Fire TV Cube is priced at 109.99.

verdict

The new Apple TV 4K is basically the same as the old one, but with all its qualities and features, but with promising specs and a very good iPod-like remote control.

This means a high-performance streaming media box that’s fully integrated with Apple’s range of devices and services, including broader app support than competitors and killer features such as the ability to use two sets of AirPods for late-night listening. You can get it.

However, it’s very expensive compared to its competitors, less than half the price, and lacks Google Cast, so it’s not very useful for Android users.

It’s not worth upgrading from the previous model, but if you’re looking to replace an older kit or are looking for the best smart streaming box available to iPhone users, the second-generation Apple TV 4K is for you.

Pros: Widest range of streaming app support, excellent remote, Dolby Vision / Atmos, HDR10, HDMI 2.1, wifi 6, AirPlay 2, iPhone / Apple service full integration, Siri / voice control, 2 sets of AirPods connected at the same time Private listening.

Cons: Very expensive, without Google Cast, and not easy to use on Android, new remote features may not work in all apps.

The obscure box is still a dust magnet, but it can be hidden out of sight because the remote communicates using Bluetooth.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian





