



If you want full control over your Instagram experience, it’s essential to know how to hide Instagram likes on your personal timeline.

Facebook-owned platforms will allow you to hide likes on both your posts and your timeline, potentially providing mental health benefits by reducing the pressure of chasing approval from others. There is. In addition, new features can be applied to older images. Not just new.

This is arguably a long-deferred action, and Instagram was even considering removing similar counts from the platform in one step altogether. In the end, it’s not very advanced, but the option to turn the counter on and off is definitely welcomed by many.

Read on to find out how to hide Instagram likes.

How to hide Instagram likes in new posts

1. Open the Instagram app on your smartphone and start a new post. In this example, we used the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, but the steps in the Android Instagram app should be very similar.

2. Click to go to the final edit screen page.Then at the bottom of the screen[詳細設定]You can tap to edit and add post captions.

(Image credit: Contributed by the author)

3.[詳細設定]When you go to the landing page, you’ll see options that show you how to hide Instagram likes. Toggle on and off.

Note: This only applies to new posts on Instagram pages. Here’s how to change the count settings like an existing photo.

(Image credit: provided by author) How to hide Instagram likes in existing posts

1. Now you know how to hide Instagram likes in your new post. Now you can describe the posts that are already on the timeline.

2. Go to your Instagram profile and open the post on the timeline. When you get there, tap the three small dots in the upper right corner of the post.

(Image credit: Contributed by the author)

3. Tap the three dots and tap again[カウントのように非表示]You can select.

4. Repeat this process for existing posts whose settings you want to change. Also, if you forget this when uploading a new post, you can use these steps to retroactively turn features on or off.

(Image credit: Posted by creator) How to hide Instagram likes in your feed

In addition to hiding likes in your posts, you can also hide likes in your Instagram feed to see your counts.

1.[設定]Go to[投稿]Choose.

2. If necessary[いいねを非表示にし、カウントを表示する]Toggle the option on or off.

(Image credit: Instagram)

The same feature will be introduced on Facebook in the coming weeks. When it’s live, I’ll show you how to do it there as well.

Instagram Other Tips

